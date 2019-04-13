SPONSORED BY
Singapore Open 2019 Semi-final Live: PV Sindhu Up Against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara

News18.com | April 13, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

PV Sindhu, participating in her second semi-final of the year, will look to go the distance this time around after suffering a semi-final exit at her home event, India Open last month. Sindhu, who is yet to win a title this year, has Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in her way to the final of Singapore Open 2019. Sindhu and Okuhara share an exciting badminton history as the two have always produced remarkable contests.

Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the tournament after Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy faced exits in the quarter-finals. In fact, Saina’s loss in the quarter-final came against Okuhara and that prevented from happening an all-Indian semi-final in Singapore. Srikanth lost his ninth straight match against world No.1 Kento Momota while Pranaav-Sikki lost to the third seeds of the tournament.
Apr 13, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

Okuhara Leads at First-Game Interval

Nozomi Okuhara has made a blistering start to this one. Okuhara leads 11-3 at the break and Sindhu has been struggling to keep pace with the Japanese.

Apr 13, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

Okuhara uses the first challenge of the match after the line judge, extremely hesitatingly, calls the shuttle out. Okuhara's challenge is eventually successful as she caught the line. Okuhara leads Sindhu 10-2.

Apr 13, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

First solid shot from Sindhu there to make it 2-9. A wonderful cross-court half smash on the line and Okuhara was unable to reach that one.

Apr 13, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

Sindhu gets her first point to make it 1-5. She executed a flat smash towards Okuhara that the Japanese returned into the net.

Apr 13, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)

Slow Start from Sindhu:

Okuhara has won the first four points of the match. Sindhu is again struggling to keep control of the shuttle. Okuhara's third and fourth points have come with Sindhu sending the shuttle wide.

Apr 13, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

Okuhara serves and takes the first point of the match. Her approach was attacking and kept Sindhu chasing in the rally at all times.

Apr 13, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara - Sindhu has defeated Okuhara in the last two matches between the two. Their last meeting came at the BWF World Tour Finals final that Sindhu won in straight games.

Apr 13, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have arrived at the court. Okuhara won the toss and chose the side. Sindhu was asked whether she will serve or receive, she chooses to receive.

Apr 13, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong of Korea just won the women's doubles semi-final. PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara up next. This will be the 14th meeting between Sindhu and Okuhara.

Apr 13, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

Women's Doubles Update:

Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong of Korea took the first game 21-15 against Liu Xuanxuan-Xia Yuting. The second game is underway!

Sindhu vs Okuhara will take place after this match.

Apr 13, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

It was a gruelling 57-minute battle between Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi, where the former emerged as the winner. The match was women's singles at its absolute best!

Apr 13, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

A women's doubles match between Chinese pair of Liu Xuanxuan-Xia Yuting and Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong of Korea. Apart from that, mixed doubles match between Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia and Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing is also taking place on Court 2.

Apr 13, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan has reached the final of Singapore Open 2019 with a 15-21, 24-22, 21-19 win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. A brilliant match where Yamaguchi tried her best to reverse the result of Malaysia Open final and played brilliantly but in the end, a few mistakes in the end and Tai Tzu just lifting herself and the Taiwanese emerges as the winner.

Apr 13, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has been adding some deception and variety to her repertoire in the last few months and that will be crucial against Okuhara today as the Japanese has brilliant retrieving abilities.

Apr 13, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

In the first semi-final of the day, Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai pulled off a huge upset as they beat world No.1 Chinese pair Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong 24-22, 21-19.

Apr 13, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, there is a brilliant women's singles semi-final going on between world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi came up with a brilliant game plan of playing at a fast pace and defended extremely well to take the first game 21-15. In the second game, she had five match points but Tai Tzu saved them all and took the second game 24-22 in her second game point opportunity. The decider is underway!

Apr 13, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have played each other on the BWF tour 13 times and the Indian leads 7-6. Last year, the two played each other four times and Sindhu won on three of those occasions.

Apr 13, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

Round 1 | Okuhara beat Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-13, 21-9 in 29 minutes

Round 2 | Okuhara beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 18-21, 21-15, 21-13 in 1 hour and 5 minutes

Quarter-final | Okuhara beat Saina Nehwal 21-8, 21-13 in 36 minutes

Apr 13, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Round 1 | Sindhu beat Indonesia's Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky 21-9, 21-7 in 27 minutes

Round 2 | Sindhu beat Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-13, 21-19 in 40 minutes

Quarter-final | Sindhu beat China's Cai Yanyan 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in 59 minutes

Singapore Open 2019 Semi-final Live: PV Sindhu Up Against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara
PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles semi-final of Singapore Open 2019. (Photo: BAI)

Apart from the first round of Singapore Open, Sindhu has not had a very convincing tournament as she was stretched by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt (Round 2) and China’s Cai Yanyan (quarter-final). However, despite being stretched, Sindhu has found ways to advance, which should be a good sign for the Indian.

Okuhara, on the other hand, has been in good form in this tournament. She was stretched in the second round by Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan but her first round and quarter-final victories were both very straightforward.

In the other semi-final, world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying is up against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. The two last played in the Malaysia Open 2019 final, where the Tai Tzu came out victorious.
