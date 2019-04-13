Singapore Open 2019 Semi-final Live: PV Sindhu Up Against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara

Event Highlights
Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the tournament after Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy faced exits in the quarter-finals. In fact, Saina’s loss in the quarter-final came against Okuhara and that prevented from happening an all-Indian semi-final in Singapore. Srikanth lost his ninth straight match against world No.1 Kento Momota while Pranaav-Sikki lost to the third seeds of the tournament.
It was a gruelling 57-minute battle between Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi, where the former emerged as the winner. The match was women's singles at its absolute best!
Epic three-game battle sees @TaiTzu_ying continue her winning ways 💪🏸 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/8QErU9p0jy— BWF (@bwfmedia) April 13, 2019
World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan has reached the final of Singapore Open 2019 with a 15-21, 24-22, 21-19 win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. A brilliant match where Yamaguchi tried her best to reverse the result of Malaysia Open final and played brilliantly but in the end, a few mistakes in the end and Tai Tzu just lifting herself and the Taiwanese emerges as the winner.
Meanwhile, there is a brilliant women's singles semi-final going on between world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi came up with a brilliant game plan of playing at a fast pace and defended extremely well to take the first game 21-15. In the second game, she had five match points but Tai Tzu saved them all and took the second game 24-22 in her second game point opportunity. The decider is underway!
PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles semi-final of Singapore Open 2019. (Photo: BAI)
Apart from the first round of Singapore Open, Sindhu has not had a very convincing tournament as she was stretched by Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt (Round 2) and China’s Cai Yanyan (quarter-final). However, despite being stretched, Sindhu has found ways to advance, which should be a good sign for the Indian.
Okuhara, on the other hand, has been in good form in this tournament. She was stretched in the second round by Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan but her first round and quarter-final victories were both very straightforward.
In the other semi-final, world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying is up against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. The two last played in the Malaysia Open 2019 final, where the Tai Tzu came out victorious.
