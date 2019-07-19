Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Russian Open: Meghana Jakkampudi Enters Women's and Mixed Doubles Semis

Meghana Jakkampudi made it to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles, with Dhruv Kapila and Poorvisha S Ram, at the Russian Open.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Russian Open: Meghana Jakkampudi Enters Women's and Mixed Doubles Semis
Image credit: Getty Images.
Loading...

Vladivostok: India's Meghana Jakkampudi enjoyed a good day in office, progressing to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles at the USD 75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here Friday.

Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russian combination of Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3 21-12 in the mixed doubles.

The eighth-seeded Indian pair set up a clash with Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.

Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram to see off another local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.

However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das and Siril Verma after they lost in the singles quarterfinals.

Former national champion Rituparna lost 10-21 21-16 16-21 to top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, while Siril went down 11-21 27-29 to Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia.

Sixth-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Poorvisha S Ram lost 11-21 14-21 to top-seeded Russian pair of Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram