Russian Open: Meghana Jakkampudi Enters Women's and Mixed Doubles Semis

Vladivostok: India's Meghana Jakkampudi enjoyed a good day in office, progressing to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles at the USD 75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here Friday.

Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russian combination of Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3 21-12 in the mixed doubles.

The eighth-seeded Indian pair set up a clash with Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.

Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram to see off another local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.

However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das and Siril Verma after they lost in the singles quarterfinals.

Former national champion Rituparna lost 10-21 21-16 16-21 to top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, while Siril went down 11-21 27-29 to Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia.

Sixth-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Poorvisha S Ram lost 11-21 14-21 to top-seeded Russian pair of Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.