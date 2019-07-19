Russian Open: Meghana Jakkampudi Enters Women's and Mixed Doubles Semis
Meghana Jakkampudi made it to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles, with Dhruv Kapila and Poorvisha S Ram, at the Russian Open.
Image credit: Getty Images.
Vladivostok: India's Meghana Jakkampudi enjoyed a good day in office, progressing to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles at the USD 75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here Friday.
Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russian combination of Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3 21-12 in the mixed doubles.
The eighth-seeded Indian pair set up a clash with Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.
Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram to see off another local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.
2⃣🇮🇳 Doubles Pair in SEMIS!⚡
WD pair @MJakkampudi_/@poorvishasram24 defeated 🇷🇺’s #ViktorliaK/#MariiaS by 21-19, 21–11 while XD Pair- @dhruvkapilaa/@MJakkampudi_ defeated 🇷🇺opponent 21-3, 21-12 to storm into the semi finals of #RusinOpenSuper100.
Well done!💪#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/wpZ5IwH7Nu
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 19, 2019
However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das and Siril Verma after they lost in the singles quarterfinals.
Former national champion Rituparna lost 10-21 21-16 16-21 to top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, while Siril went down 11-21 27-29 to Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia.
Sixth-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Poorvisha S Ram lost 11-21 14-21 to top-seeded Russian pair of Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
- Hot New Addition: NASA to Grow First Fruit on International Space Station
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now