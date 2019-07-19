Take the pledge to vote

»
Russian Open: Top seed Subhankar Dey Crashes Out, Siril Verma Through to Quarters

Subhankar Dey lost to Kodai Naraoka in straights games, while Siril Verma sailed into the quarter-finals with an easy win over Miha Ivanic in the Russian Open.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Vladivostok: Top seed Subhankar Dey crashed out of the Russian Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat against Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles third round, here Thursday.

Subhankar lost 18-21 18-21 against the unseeded Japanese to miss out a place in the quarterfinals.

Rahul Yadav Chittaboina also bowed out after losing 21-16 12-21 14-21 to Pablo Abian of Spain.

But Siril Verma sailed into the quarterfinals with an easy 21-11 21-7 win over Miha Ivanic of Slovenia. He will be up against fourth-seeded Indonesian Ihsan Maulana Mustofa in the next round.

In the women's singles, Rituparna Das made it to the quarterfinals even as her compatriot Vrushali Gummadi bowed out.

Rituparna shocked fifth seed Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel 21-18 21-7 to set up a clash against top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

Vrushali, however, lost 21-19 9-21 12-21 to seventh seed Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei.

In the women's doubles, top seeds Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram entered the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 13-21 21-12 21-15 win over local pair of Anastasiia Kurdyukova and Anastasiia Shapovalova.

It was a good day in the office for Indians in the mixed doubles as sixth seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Poorvisha beat Russian pair Matvei Manuylov Varvara Malik 21-5 21-14.

The other Indian pair in mixed doubles, eight seeds Dhruv Kapila and Meghana defeated another Russian duo of Vladimir Nikulov and Anastasiia Semenova 13-21 21-18 22-20.

