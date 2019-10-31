Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

SaarLorLux Open: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters

Lakshya Sen defeated Eetu Heino of Finland to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals, along with Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SaarLorLux Open: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters
Lakshya Sen (Photo Credit: BAI)

Saarbrucken: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen staved off a stiff challenge from Finland's Eetu Heino, progressing to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 here.

The eighth-seeded Indian, who had defeated Heino on way to his title win at Belgian international in September, overcame the Finnish shuttler 21-18 18-21 22-20 in a 56-minute second-round match on Wednesday night.

Lakshya, who had won his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Dutch Open early this month, will face Germany's Lars Schaenzler next.

The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand had received a bye in the opening round.

Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj also moved to the pre-quarterfinals with straight game wins.

Mithun beat Malaysia's Chong Yee Han 21-15 21-14 to set up a meeting with England's fifth seed Toby Penty While Rahul defeated Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-13 21-15 and will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Kiran George who had earlier reached the pre-quarterfinals will face Netherlands' Joran Kweekel on Thursday.

Fifth seeded women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, who got a bye in the first round, will square off against Denmark pair of Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow for a place in the quarters.

Men's doubles pairing of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj will meet fourth seeds Scotland pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram