SaarLorLux Open: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters
Lakshya Sen defeated Eetu Heino of Finland to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals, along with Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj.
Lakshya Sen (Photo Credit: BAI)
Saarbrucken: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen staved off a stiff challenge from Finland's Eetu Heino, progressing to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 here.
The eighth-seeded Indian, who had defeated Heino on way to his title win at Belgian international in September, overcame the Finnish shuttler 21-18 18-21 22-20 in a 56-minute second-round match on Wednesday night.
Lakshya, who had won his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Dutch Open early this month, will face Germany's Lars Schaenzler next.
The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand had received a bye in the opening round.
Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj also moved to the pre-quarterfinals with straight game wins.
Mithun beat Malaysia's Chong Yee Han 21-15 21-14 to set up a meeting with England's fifth seed Toby Penty While Rahul defeated Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-13 21-15 and will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.
Kiran George who had earlier reached the pre-quarterfinals will face Netherlands' Joran Kweekel on Thursday.
Fifth seeded women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, who got a bye in the first round, will square off against Denmark pair of Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow for a place in the quarters.
Men's doubles pairing of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj will meet fourth seeds Scotland pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall.
