SaarLorLux Open: Saina Nehwal Pulls Out, Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh Lose in 1st Round

Saarbrucken: Saina Nehwal, who had reached the quarterfinals at French Open last week, has withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 and is likely to play at the China Open next month.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh fought hard before going down to French combination of Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert in the opening round of the SaarLorLux Open here on Tuesday.

Rohan and Sanjana put up stiff resistance before going down 19-21 21-13 14-21 to Adam and Lambert in a 51-minute opening round match.

Later in the day, Kiran George defeated China's Liu Hai Chao 21-17- 21-13, while BM Rahul Bharadwaj will take on Belgium's Rowan Scheurkogel.

Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath received byes in the opening round.

(With inputs from PTI)

