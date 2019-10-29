Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

SaarLorLux Open: Saina Nehwal Pulls Out, Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh Lose in 1st Round

Saina Nehwal pulled out of the SaarLorLux Open as the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh bowed out in the first round.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SaarLorLux Open: Saina Nehwal Pulls Out, Rohan Kapoor-Sanjana Santosh Lose in 1st Round
File photo of Saina Nehwal. (Photo Credit: BAI)

Saarbrucken: Saina Nehwal, who had reached the quarterfinals at French Open last week, has withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 and is likely to play at the China Open next month.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh fought hard before going down to French combination of Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert in the opening round of the SaarLorLux Open here on Tuesday.

Rohan and Sanjana put up stiff resistance before going down 19-21 21-13 14-21 to Adam and Lambert in a 51-minute opening round match.

Later in the day, Kiran George defeated China's Liu Hai Chao 21-17- 21-13, while BM Rahul Bharadwaj will take on Belgium's Rowan Scheurkogel.

Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath received byes in the opening round.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram