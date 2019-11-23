Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
Sai Praneeth got engaged to Swetha Jayanthi in a private ceremony, which was attended by his friends from the badminton fraternity.
Sai Praneeth got engaged on Friday. (Photo Credit: @NSaina)
World Badminton Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday to Swetha Jayanthi and the ceremony was attended by a host of badminton stars, including Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.
Sai Praneeth has had a very good year so far as he ended India's 36-year wait for a World Championships medal in men's singles discipline as he became the only men's singles player to bag a bronze after Prakash Padukone in 1983.
Praneeth also reached a career-high world No.10 in BWF rankings last week as he cotinued his quest for qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Praneeth also received the Arjuna award this year.
With the professional laurels piling up, Praneeth began a new chapter in his personal life with the engagement.
His engagement ceremony was attended by Saina, Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Chirag Shetty, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, HS Prannoy, Gurusai Dutt and more.
Saina took to Twitter to post a number of pictures from the ceremony and congratulated the couple for beginning a new phase of their lives.
Congratulations to u @saiprneeth92?????? #engagement pic.twitter.com/ASQJhvAZ2U— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 22, 2019
Ashwini Ponnappa also posted a 4-second video from the engagement ceremony, where Sai Praneeth can be seen having a little laugh.
Congratulations @saiprneeth92 ???? pic.twitter.com/UCtrKXh5z3— Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) November 22, 2019
Praneeth was also showered with wishes on his Instagram account with India's table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also congratulating him. Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam also congratulated Praneeth as a comment on his picture.
From the world of badminton, Praneeth received wishes from Kidambi Nandagopal and English player Rajiv Ouseph.
