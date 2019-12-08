Sai Praneeth Gets Married, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Shares Pictures from Wedding

World Badminton Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth tied the knot with Swetha Jayanthi in a private ceremony on Sunday, which was attended by India's doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

While his engagement in November was attended by a host of his badminton mates, it is not clear if as many people attended his wedding. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth were in Bangalore on the same day attending the marriage ceremony of another friend.

However, Satwik was definitely in attendance as he posted pictures in stories on Instagram and congratulated the badminton star on his big day.

(Photo Credit: @satwik_rankireddy)

Parupalli Kashyap also shared a photograph of Praneeth in his Instagram story and congratulated him for the wedding.

This year has been great for Praneeth both on the personal and professional front. While personally, he is now a married man, he has reached great heights professionally this year.

He ended India's 36-year wait for a World Championships medal in men's singles discipline as he became the only men's singles player to bag a bronze after Prakash Padukone in 1983.

Praneeth also reached a career-high world No.10 in BWF rankings mid November as he continued his quest for qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is currently ranked 11th in the world, a place above Srikanth.

Praneeth also received the Arjuna award this year.

As for Satwik on the professional front, he entered top 10 of the men's doubles rankings with partner Chirag Shetty last month at the back of some superlative performances against higher ranked opponents. The duo is currently ranked 13th in the world.

