Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy Make Winning Start at World Badminton Championships

World Badminton Championships 2019: B Sai Praneeth beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue while HS Prannoy overcame Eetu Heino in the first round.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy Make Winning Start at World Badminton Championships
Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of World Championships. (Photo Credit: Reuters/Getty Images)
Basel: India's Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy made winning starts at the BWF World Championships to advance to the second round on Monday.

Praneeth, ranked 19th, defeated 66th-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 in a first round clash lasting 39 minutes.

In another men's singles first round match, world number 30 Prannoy fought back to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

India got a favourable result in the women's doubles also with Meghana Jakkampudi and S Poorvisha Ram getting past the Guatemala pairing of Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor 21-10, 21-18 to enter the second round.

The other Indians in fray, seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth and 10th seed Sameer Verma, play their first round later on Monday.

