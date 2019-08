Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Semi-final HIGHLIGHTS, BWF World Championships: Praneeth Settles for Bronze

Momota is beginning to find his rhythm here. For the past two rallies, he has upped the pace and has reaped benefits of the same. Praneeth, however, is not far behind as he is stretching Momota to all corners of the court well.

However, Momota is staying tight here and Praneeth is not asserting as much as he requires to, he needs to be more aggressive against Momota to be able to win points and put the world No.1 under pressure. Too many errors creeping in for Praneeth at the moment.

That was a bright start from Praneeth but after the mid-game interval, Momota took full control of the proceedings with his aggression and dominated all the rallies to take points at will. Praneeth made far too many errors in the second half of the first game for his own good. Praneeth will have to come from behind now if he is to win this one.

in the men's singles semi-final of the BWF World Championships 2019 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday. Praneeth made a bright start to the match but once Momota upped the level of the match, Praneeth failed to find a way back as the Japanese raced to the final in just 42 minutes. Earlier, PV Sindhu stormed into her third straight final at the worlds with a dominating 21-7, 21-14 win over China's Chen Yufei.Sai Praneeth has already created history by becoming the first men's singles player since Prakash Padukone in 1983 to win a medal at the World Championships after he defeated world No.4 Jonatan Christie 24-22, 21-14 in the quarter-final on Friday. However, his dream of becoming the first Indian men's singles player to win a silver medal will have to wait.

Praneeth vs Momota is the repeat of last World Championships quarter-final where the Indian lost 12-21, 12-21. Praneeth will look for a massive upset and will want to turn around the results that he has faced in their past three meetings.In their head-to-head record, Praneeth trails 2-3 against the Japanese but the Indian has lost the last three times they have met, including as recently as Japan Open 2019. However, in the Singapore Open earlier this year, Praneeth took a game off Momota and he will look to take the match this time around.Praneeth has shown great physical strength and attacking accuracy this World Championships and he will need to be at the top of his game if he is to beat Momota."I need to prepare for the semi-final. We have a 3-2 head-to-head record. But that won't matter now. It will be who plays better on the day," Praneeth had said after his quarter-final win.