Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Wish Each Other in the Most Adorable Way on 1st Marriage Anniversary
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are celebrating their first marriage anniversary.
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are celebrating her first marriage anniversary. Saina and Kashyap had met at Pullela Gopichand's academy and were in a relationship for over a decade. The couple though had never come out in the open regarding their relation.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Saina shared a picture of her first marriage anniversary. In the picture, both Saina and Kashyap are seen standing with a cake in front of them. Saina captioned the image, "Happy first anniversary to us."
Saina even shared a video of her husband dancing.
View this post on Instagram
Happy first anniversary to us ??????... #oneyearofmarriage??
Kashyap also took to his Instagram to wish Saina on their first anniversary. He shared a few pictures of himself with Saina and wrote he couldn't ask for a "better wife". He even thanked his wife for making the first year together "wonderful".
View this post on Instagram
You are simply the most amazing woman in the world. I couldn’t ask for a better wife. Thanks for making the first year together so wonderful. I love you so much. Happy anniversary!! ?????? A post shared by Kashyap Parupalli (@parupallikashyap) on
Saina and Kashyap got married on December 14, 2018 at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.
Saina had confirmed the news of her wedding with Kashyap in October last year.
Fans took to the comment section to wish Saina and Kashyap on their first wedding anniversary. One of the comments read, "Happy Anniversary always stays happy wish you both all the best for your upcoming matches..."
Another user wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my love birds..my inspiration."
