Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Wish Each Other in the Most Adorable Way on 1st Marriage Anniversary

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are celebrating their first marriage anniversary.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Wish Each Other in the Most Adorable Way on 1st Marriage Anniversary
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are celebrating her first marriage anniversary. Saina and Kashyap had met at Pullela Gopichand's academy and were in a relationship for over a decade. The couple though had never come out in the open regarding their relation.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Saina shared a picture of her first marriage anniversary. In the picture, both Saina and Kashyap are seen standing with a cake in front of them. Saina captioned the image, "Happy first anniversary to us."

Saina even shared a video of her husband dancing.

View this post on Instagram

Happy first anniversary to us ??????... #oneyearofmarriage??

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on

Kashyap also took to his Instagram to wish Saina on their first anniversary. He shared a few pictures of himself with Saina and wrote he couldn't ask for a "better wife". He even thanked his wife for making the first year together "wonderful".

Saina and Kashyap got married on December 14, 2018 at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

Saina had confirmed the news of her wedding with Kashyap in October last year.

Fans took to the comment section to wish Saina and Kashyap on their first wedding anniversary. One of the comments read, "Happy Anniversary always stays happy wish you both all the best for your upcoming matches..."

Another user wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my love birds..my inspiration."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram