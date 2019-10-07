Take the pledge to vote

Saina Nehwal Facing Visa Issues for Denmark Open, Seeks Help From External Affairs Ministry

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to request for urgent visas for herself and her trainer for Denmark Open next week.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Saina Nehwal Facing Visa Issues for Denmark Open, Seeks Help From External Affairs Ministry
File photo of Saina Nehwal.

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues for her participation in next week's Denmark Open and he has sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week," tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.

