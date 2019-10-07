Saina Nehwal Facing Visa Issues for Denmark Open, Seeks Help From External Affairs Ministry
Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to request for urgent visas for herself and her trainer for Denmark Open next week.
File photo of Saina Nehwal.
Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues for her participation in next week's Denmark Open and he has sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.
The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.
"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week," tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet . Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week . @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 7, 2019
The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Instagram Testing 'Group Stories' Feature After Facebook Drops It