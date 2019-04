Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal joins Sindhu, Sameer in Quarter-Finals

Olympic Medalist and Asian Championship bronze medalist, @NSaina defeated 🇰🇷’ Kim Ga Eun 21-13 21-13 to enter quarterfinal of #asianbadmintonchampionship2019



Saina Nehwal made a blazing entry into the quarter-finals of Asia Badminton Championships in Wuhan, China on Thursday with a thumping win in last 16.It took Saina just 38 minutes to dismantle a hapless Kim Ga Eun of Korea and the Indian star marched in to the last 8 of the tournament.Saina had a tough match on Wednesday against China’s Han Yue but having fought hard in that match, Saina came out all guns blazing on Thursday to ease into the quarters.Having defeated world No.12 Yue, a match against world No.36 Eun was always going to be easier for Saina and she did not disappoint.Saina registered an emphatic 21-13, 21-13 win to stay in medal contention.Next up for Saina is a huge test against Japan’s world No.3 Akane Yamaguchi. However Yamaguchi made it to the quarters with a three-game win.May be Saina’s quick victory on Thursday will help her on Friday.Earlier in the day, Sindhu and Sameer also advanced to the quarter-finals in straight games to keep Indian flag flying high in the singles category.Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Choirunnisa 21-15, 21-19 in just 33 minutes while Sameer outclassed Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus 21-12, 21-19.Earlier in the day, Utkarsh Arora-Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match against Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-10, 21-15 in just 27 minutes.Also, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan were dismantled in their mixed doubles match against second seed Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping 21-10, 21-9 in just 17 minutes.