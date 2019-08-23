Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out, PV Sindhu Enters Quarters of World Badminton Championships

Basel: PV Sindhu, two-time world silver-medallist, produced yet another commanding performance as she demolished Beiwen Zhang of United States in straight games to advance to the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal was upset by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in an hour and 12 minutes to bow out of the tournament in pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu won 21-14, 21-6 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals match that lasted just 34 minutes. The fifth seeded Indian had lost to the ninth seeded American opponent in the Indian Open final last year.

Sindhu now face second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

The Indian completely dominated the match, giving no chance to her American opponent. They were levelled 5-5 but from there, Sindhu led all the way to pocket the first game.

The second game was even better for Sindhu as she led all the way from 1-1, taking five straight points to 6-1 and then another six points on the trot to reach 14-5 before wrapping up the match.

Saina started extremely brightly but lost her way in the middle to eventually lose her match. Saina took the first game with ease and was leading for most of the second game but Blichfeldt came to level terms and despite much resistance from Sania where she saved game points, the Danish eventually forced the decider.

Saina could not keep pace with Blichfeldt in the decider and was completely dominated.

In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth dished out a superlative performance to stun world no. 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and progress to the quarterfinals but Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy suffered defeats to bow out of the showpiece event.

Seeded seventh, Srikanth lost 14-21 13-21 against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 40 minutes while Prannoy's campaign ended with a loss at the hands of world no. 1 Kento Momota of Japan.

Prannoy showed glimpses of brilliance, especially in the opening game, but couldn't stop Momota from registering a 21-19 21-12 win, his fifth victory over the Indian in as many encounters.

World No 19. Praneeth, who had reached the finals at Swiss Open this year, took just 42 minutes to dispatch sixth seeded Anthony of Indonesia 21-19 21-13 to set up a likely clash with another Indonesian Jonatan Christie, seeded fourth and the reigning Asian Games champion.

(With PTI inputs)

