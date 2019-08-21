Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Post Contrasting Wins at World Badminton Championships

Basel: Saina Nehwal defeated Netherlands' Soraya de Visch Eijbergen in the second round of World Badminton Championship, here on Tuesday.

The eighth seeded Indian defeated her Dutch opponent quite easily 21-10, 21-11, to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth though did not have such an easy road. He came back from behind to beat Misha Zilberman of Israel 13-21, 21-12, 21-16.

India's doubles campaign came to an end with Arjun M and Ramchandran Shlok's loss to the Chinese pair of Cheng Liu and Nan Zhang in the men's doubles pre-quartetrfinals. The Indian pair lost 14-21, 13-21.

Two-time national champions Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dang 21-16, 21-19 in the second round.

Earlier, PV Sindhu outwitted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in a contest that lasted 43 minutes.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, in the women's doubles event, lost to the Chinese 7th seeded pair of Yue Du and Yin Hui Li 20-22, 16-21.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.