An initiative by &
News18 » Badminton
Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Post Contrasting Wins at World Badminton Championships

Both Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth won their respective round of 16 matches but in completely different styles.

News18 Sports

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Post Contrasting Wins at World Badminton Championships
Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Basel: Saina Nehwal defeated Netherlands' Soraya de Visch Eijbergen in the second round of World Badminton Championship, here on Tuesday.

The eighth seeded Indian defeated her Dutch opponent quite easily 21-10, 21-11, to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth though did not have such an easy road. He came back from behind to beat Misha Zilberman of Israel 13-21, 21-12, 21-16.

India's doubles campaign came to an end with Arjun M and Ramchandran Shlok's loss to the Chinese pair of Cheng Liu and Nan Zhang in the men's doubles pre-quartetrfinals. The Indian pair lost 14-21, 13-21.

Two-time national champions Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dang 21-16, 21-19 in the second round.

Earlier, PV Sindhu outwitted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in a contest that lasted 43 minutes.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, in the women's doubles event, lost to the Chinese 7th seeded pair of Yue Du and Yin Hui Li 20-22, 16-21.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.

