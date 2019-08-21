Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Post Contrasting Wins at World Badminton Championships
Both Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth won their respective round of 16 matches but in completely different styles.
Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Basel: Saina Nehwal defeated Netherlands' Soraya de Visch Eijbergen in the second round of World Badminton Championship, here on Tuesday.
The eighth seeded Indian defeated her Dutch opponent quite easily 21-10, 21-11, to book her place in the quarter-finals.
Kidambi Srikanth though did not have such an easy road. He came back from behind to beat Misha Zilberman of Israel 13-21, 21-12, 21-16.
India's doubles campaign came to an end with Arjun M and Ramchandran Shlok's loss to the Chinese pair of Cheng Liu and Nan Zhang in the men's doubles pre-quartetrfinals. The Indian pair lost 14-21, 13-21.
Two-time national champions Manu Atri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dang 21-16, 21-19 in the second round.
Earlier, PV Sindhu outwitted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in a contest that lasted 43 minutes.
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, in the women's doubles event, lost to the Chinese 7th seeded pair of Yue Du and Yin Hui Li 20-22, 16-21.
Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Joins Joe Jonas in NYC as Jonas Brothers Take a Day Off from Their Tour
- 'TB Survivor' Amitabh Bachchan: 75 Percent of My Liver is Gone, Still Surviving on 25 Percent
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- Will You Have to Link Your Aadhaar With Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Accounts?
- Maruti Suzuki XL6 to Launch Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]