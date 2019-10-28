Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen Eye Title at Saarlorlux Open
Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge in the women's and men's singles event at the Saarlorlux Open.
Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: BAI)
Saarbrucken: Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will look to put their best foot forward when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.
London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany's Fabienne Deprez.
The 29-year-old Indian snapped a hat trick of first-round exits when she reached the quarters at the French Open last week and she will look to continue her run in the tournament, where she has been given the top billing.
Lakshya, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after having claimed crowns at the Belgian international and Dutch Open. He had also reached the finals of Polish Open.
The eighth seeded Indian received a bye in the opening round and will begin against the winner of the first round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.
Among other Indians, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj are also in the fray
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandez Celebrate Diwali Together, Click a ‘Groupfie’
- 'Brilliant Engineer' Bin Laden, 'Poor Farmer' Thanos: Twitter Mocks WaPo's Baghdadi Headline
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users