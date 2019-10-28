Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen Eye Title at Saarlorlux Open

Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge in the women's and men's singles event at the Saarlorlux Open.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen Eye Title at Saarlorlux Open
Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: BAI)

Saarbrucken: Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will look to put their best foot forward when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany's Fabienne Deprez.

The 29-year-old Indian snapped a hat trick of first-round exits when she reached the quarters at the French Open last week and she will look to continue her run in the tournament, where she has been given the top billing.

Lakshya, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after having claimed crowns at the Belgian international and Dutch Open. He had also reached the finals of Polish Open.

The eighth seeded Indian received a bye in the opening round and will begin against the winner of the first round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.

Among other Indians, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj are also in the fray

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram