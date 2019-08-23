Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Fume at 'Bad' Umpiring After Exit From BWF World Championships

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap lashed out at the umpiring after the former's unceremonious exit from the BWF World Championships in Basel on Thursday in the pre-quarterfinals stage.

Saina, ranked eighth in the world, squandered match point opportunities to lose to world No.12 Mia Blichfelt of Denmark 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in an hour and 12 minutes.

Saina was playing on Court 4 on Thursday and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who was court side during her match, rued the lack of hawk eye and called the umpiring bad after Saina's loss.

"2 match-points snatched away by bad umpiring. And numerous wrong decisions. Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better? SICK @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF @NSaina #feelingcheated #totalbwfworldchampionships2019," Kashyap tweeted.

Replying to Kashyap's complaint on Twitter, Saina also expressed her disappointment over the umpiring decisions and said she could not understand the decisions taken by the chair umpire.

"Still can't believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game. And the umpire tells me in the mid of second game "let the line umpires do their job" and I dnt understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points..very sick @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF," Saina said.

Saina, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy bowed out of World Championships from the pre-quarterfinals stage while only PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth remain in contention for a medal.

Sindhu takes on world No.2 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals on Friday while Praneeth will be up against Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Jonatan Christie.

