Saina Nehwal Poses with Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara For Promotion of Brand KayByKatrina

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to share a picture of herself along with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, and South Indian actress Nayanthara. In the picture shared by Saina, Nayanthara and Katrina Kaif are seen dressed in black promoting the make-up brand launched by Katrina Kaif named KayByKatrina.

In the picture, actress Nayanthara is standing at the centre with Saina Nehwal to her left and Katrina Kaif to her right.

Since being shared, the picture has been widely appreciated. Here is how people reacted to the picture posted by Saina Nehwal on Twitter.

Three beauties in one frame Looking fabulous 👌👌 — Prakirti (@Prakirti9) October 23, 2019

But you are real heroine 😍 — Villain_back 😎 (@Gaurav_Singh8) October 23, 2019

Three goddess in the world — Manoj Kumar Bisoyi (@ManojKu65285301) October 24, 2019

Beauty with Brain. 🙂🙂🙂💐💐💐 — M. Rawat (@MRawat76755432) October 23, 2019

👌👌👌👌 real life heroin with reel life heroin 🙏🙏 — Sandeep Thakur😊🇮🇳 (@realth_sandeep) October 24, 2019

Fans also congratulated her for defeating Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong in the French Open in the women's single first round. People also wished her luck for the second round.

All the best for 2nd rnd against Line of Denmark — Aakash Joshi (@Aakash_jdp) October 23, 2019

Tomorrow's match was great again Cheung ngan yi. it's not big margin but the first game comeback is well.I think in this tournament draw was not so tuff except Yamaguchi.hope u come back again.for today all the best again line Denmark player.h2h saying u r favourite.come on saina — Patel Hiren (@PatelHi23774400) October 24, 2019

Saina Nehwal joined PV Sindhu in the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who made her debut in acting in 2003, has launched her own make-up brand KayByKatrina on October 22.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Katrina said that she had always thought and dreamt more to start a beauty brand. She said since the time she had started modeling, make-up has always been something she has understood. "I played with it a lot and I experimented a lot. It was just natural progression," Katrina added.

Katrina Kaif's make-up brand KayByKatrina was launched in association with the beauty and skin-care brand Nykaa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.