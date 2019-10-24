Take the pledge to vote

Badminton
2-min read

Saina Nehwal Poses with Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara For Promotion of Brand KayByKatrina

Saina Nehwal shared a photograph of herself with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and South Indian actress Nayanthara.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Saina Nehwal Poses with Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara For Promotion of Brand KayByKatrina
Saina Nehwal (L), Nayanthara (C) and Katrina Kaif. (Photo Credit: @NSaina)

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to share a picture of herself along with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, and South Indian actress Nayanthara. In the picture shared by Saina, Nayanthara and Katrina Kaif are seen dressed in black promoting the make-up brand launched by Katrina Kaif named KayByKatrina.

In the picture, actress Nayanthara is standing at the centre with Saina Nehwal to her left and Katrina Kaif to her right.

Since being shared, the picture has been widely appreciated. Here is how people reacted to the picture posted by Saina Nehwal on Twitter.

Fans also congratulated her for defeating Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong in the French Open in the women's single first round. People also wished her luck for the second round.

Saina Nehwal joined PV Sindhu in the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who made her debut in acting in 2003, has launched her own make-up brand KayByKatrina on October 22.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Katrina said that she had always thought and dreamt more to start a beauty brand. She said since the time she had started modeling, make-up has always been something she has understood. "I played with it a lot and I experimented a lot. It was just natural progression," Katrina added.

Katrina Kaif's make-up brand KayByKatrina was launched in association with the beauty and skin-care brand Nykaa.

