Asia Badminton Championship: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma Advance to Round 2
Asia Badminton Championship 2019: Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma fought through their first round matches while PV Sindhu eased into the second round.
Saina Nehwal came from behind to win her first round match at Asia Badminton Championships. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Wuhan: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma gave India a good start at the Asia Badminton Championship in Wuhan, China on Wednesday as they made it to the Round 16 in their respective singles categories.
In women’s singles, Sindhu and Saina registered contrasting victories while Sameer Verma endured a three-game match to advance.
Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in men’s singles and Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh and Aparna Balan-Sruthi KP also have their women’s doubles match.
SINDHU, SAINA ADVANCE
Saina Nehwal’s was the first singles match of the day and the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist had to fight hard to get a victory.
Saina beat China’s Han Yue 12-21, 21-11, 21-17 in an hour and one minute to advance to the second round.
Saina will next take on Korea’s Kim Ga Eun, who beat Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan 21-12, 21-19.
While Saina battled for an hour to get a win, Sindhu took just 28 minutes to dismantle Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi.
Sindhu registered a 21-14, 21-7 win over Takahashi to advance to the next round, where she will take on Indonesia’s Choirunnisa.
SAMEER WINS, POORVISHA-JAKKAMPUDI LOSE
Sameer also had a tricky first round match against Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai and it took him an hour and 17 minutes to trump the Japanese.
Sameer had won the first game quite easily but then lost the second and took the decider in a hard-fought manner to win 21-13, 17-21, 21-18.
Sameer will now face another test in the second round, where he will be up against Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus, who completed a massive upset by defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-18, 18-21, 25-23.
In the women’s doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi-Poorvisha S Ram lost 13-21, 16-21 to Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai in just 29 minutes.
In the men's doubles, MR Arjun and Shlok Ramachandran also lost to the Chiense pair of He Jiting and Tan Qiang 18-21, 15-21 in 32 minutes.
Comeback queen 👸!!@NSaina made a thrilling comeback to deafeat 🇨🇳 ‘s #hanyue by 12-21, 21-11, 21-17.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 24, 2019
Well done champion!!🇮🇳💥🔥💪#IndiaontheRise #Badminton pic.twitter.com/OTSBM7t3MF
🇮🇳’s champion shuttler, @Pvsindhu1 starts her campaign at the #AsianChampionships with a win on Day1⃣. She outclassed 🇯🇵’s Sayaka Takahashi, comfortably 21-14, 21-7.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 24, 2019
Good luck for the tournament ahead!!💪🔥👸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jp3lD6gq1e
🇮🇳’s @sameerv2210 pulled off a thriller on Day1⃣ of #asianbadmintonchampionships2019 to defeat 🇯🇵’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-13,17-21, 21-18 !— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 24, 2019
Way to go Sameer!! Good luck ahead!!💪💥👑🔥#IndiaontheRise #Badminton pic.twitter.com/b4srFcNnPU
