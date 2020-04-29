BADMINTON

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Saina Nehwal Relives Old Days, Shares Another Throwback Picture from 2004

Saina Nehwal, second from right, from 2004. (Photo Credit: @nehwalsaina)

Saina Nehwal, second from right, from 2004. (Photo Credit: @nehwalsaina)

Saina Nehwal shared a photograph from 2004 when she took part in the Uber Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Share this:

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has been spending her quarantine time by turning the pages from old photo galleries. This time the champion has gone to her memories of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she took part in the Thomas and Uber Cup in 2004.

The ace shuttler revealed that she got her hands on the photo from fellow badminton player and commentator Trupti Murgunde. In the picture posted on Instagram, Trupti stands with her arms around the shoulders of a young Saina.

It was the first Uber Cup or World Women's Team Badminton Championships that Saina took part in.

On Tuesday, Saina has shared 'yaadein' from her wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

Yaadein ???? #weddingday

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on

Saina tied the nuptial knot with shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on December 14, 2018, at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The two met at Pullela Gopichand's academy and were in a relationship for over a decade.

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Saina had shared an adorable picture of herself with Kashyap and wrote, "Happy first anniversary to us".

Kashyap had also penned a heartfelt note for his 'better half' to make the day special. "You are simply the most amazing woman in the world. I couldn't ask for a better wife. Thanks for making the first year together so wonderful. I love you so much. Happy anniversary!!." read the caption.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres