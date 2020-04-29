Saina Nehwal Relives Old Days, Shares Another Throwback Picture from 2004

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has been spending her quarantine time by turning the pages from old photo galleries. This time the champion has gone to her memories of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she took part in the Thomas and Uber Cup in 2004.

The ace shuttler revealed that she got her hands on the photo from fellow badminton player and commentator Trupti Murgunde. In the picture posted on Instagram, Trupti stands with her arms around the shoulders of a young Saina.

It was the first Uber Cup or World Women's Team Badminton Championships that Saina took part in.

On Tuesday, Saina has shared 'yaadein' from her wedding ceremony.

Saina tied the nuptial knot with shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on December 14, 2018, at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The two met at Pullela Gopichand's academy and were in a relationship for over a decade.

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Saina had shared an adorable picture of herself with Kashyap and wrote, "Happy first anniversary to us".

Kashyap had also penned a heartfelt note for his 'better half' to make the day special. "You are simply the most amazing woman in the world. I couldn't ask for a better wife. Thanks for making the first year together so wonderful. I love you so much. Happy anniversary!!." read the caption.