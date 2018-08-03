Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Badminton World Championships, Highlights: As it Happened
News18.com | August 3, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 BWF World Championships quarter-final match between Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin.
Aug 3, 2018 11:19 am (IST)
Carolina Marin beat Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes.
Aug 3, 2018 11:18 am (IST)
That's it! Marin watches Nehwal's return go over the base line. Marin beats Nehwal 21-11
Aug 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
Match point Marin. Score 20-10
Aug 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
After a while Saina's passing shot finally finds the target as she takes a point and reduces the lead to 9.
Aug 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
Marin moving well and making Nehwal move the way she does not want to. Marin is managing to open up the spaces and get her shots into empty areas.
Aug 3, 2018 11:16 am (IST)
That's followed up with a rally, where Marin has placed the shot down the line while Nehwal was caught at the other end of the court.
Aug 3, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
Brillinat cross court drop shot at the net by Marin. It just looped over and Saina could not reach it for the return.
Aug 3, 2018 11:14 am (IST)
Marin has completely bamboozled Nehwal. Lots of pressing and attacking in her game today has unnerved Nehwal. But there have been the rare unforced errors like the last one. Saina to serve with the score at 9-14
Aug 3, 2018 11:13 am (IST)
Marin has continued from where she left off.. fast and accurate with great decision making. Returns with power and Saina concedes a point again. Marin leads 12-8
Aug 3, 2018 11:12 am (IST)
Saina is looking to activate some sort of a momentum to get things going in the second game. Gopichand trying to encourage her as much as possible but Marin has kept her well out of the game today.
Aug 3, 2018 11:11 am (IST)
Nehwal looking better in this game and making Marin move around a little more. The Spaniard's drop shot is suddenly not working. Nehwal trails Marin 11-8
Aug 3, 2018 11:10 am (IST)
Marin successfully defends a couple of Saina's smashes and the return is over the Indian and out of bounds. Marin loses another review. Score 10-6 to Marin.
Aug 3, 2018 11:09 am (IST)
Couple of errors from Marin in her judgement, that has given Saina a couple of points. Can she claw back?
Aug 3, 2018 11:08 am (IST)
Marin right from the corner at the base line with a perfect return just beyond the net which Saina can't pick up. She takes a 9-3 lead and is racing away with the game,.
Aug 3, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
Marin with a bit of hesitation and lets slip a smile and a point for Nehwal, who has found it hard to get things going. Marin's returns have been hard hit and on the money everytime.
Aug 3, 2018 11:06 am (IST)
Marin has coasted into a four point lead at the start of the second game and the game has taken the same road as the first game.
Aug 3, 2018 11:05 am (IST)
Nehwal is struggling for momentum, but Marin has made this game hers once again. Marin has bludgeoned Nehwal's advances today.
Aug 3, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
Saina finds space and looks to put it past Marin, who has called for a review and lost that. Saina leads 2-1.
Aug 3, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
But Marin is back to her usual self next point itself. The smash back at Saina is too much for her to handle.
Aug 3, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
A rare unforced error by Marin as her return finds the net. Nehwal leads 1-0 to start the second game.
Aug 3, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
Time for the second game and a shell shocked Saina Nehwal needs to pull things back fast against Marin.
Aug 3, 2018 11:00 am (IST)
End of the first game, the Spaniard Marin is great form against Saina and in 12 minutes she has wrapped up the game 21-6
Aug 3, 2018 10:59 am (IST)
Marin with another cross court smash towards Saina who can't reach that far ahead. Saina has been pegged back and made to look really out of touch here by an authoritative Marin.
Aug 3, 2018 10:57 am (IST)
Marin is cruising against Nehwal. Another smash straight at Saina's feet. Her lead is now 13 points.
Aug 3, 2018 10:57 am (IST)
A rare mistake from Marin gives Saina a fourth point in the game. Marin's return was long and Saina can look to claw back some points on her serve.
Aug 3, 2018 10:56 am (IST)
The Spaniard is extending her lead with utmost ease against Saina. Down the line smash extends the gap to 11 points in the first game. Saina has been completely overshadowed,
Aug 3, 2018 10:55 am (IST)
Great start after the break from Marin. She serves and then the left handed back hand smash is sharp and directed straighty at Nehwal who can't do much with that. Marin has kept the Indian stifled.
Aug 3, 2018 10:53 am (IST)
Marin's explosive start has seen her go into the break of the first game with a huge 11-2 advantage. They have played for 5 minutes only.
Aug 3, 2018 10:52 am (IST)
Marin is moving far better than Saina, she looks more lively and is covering the court much faster than her opponent. Saina has a task on her hand here.
Aug 3, 2018 10:51 am (IST)
Marin has started strongly against Saina over here and the long rallying is something Saina is not enjoying. Marin is making her move around the court. The Spaniard has hit the ground running and how. She leads Saina 8-2