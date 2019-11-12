Take the pledge to vote

Satwik-Chirag, Sai Praneeth Achieve Career High Places in Latest BWF Rankings

BWF Rankings: Satwik-Chirag are now world No.7 in men's doubles while Sai Praneeth is in top 10.

November 12, 2019
The men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rose two place to reach a new career high of world No.7 while Sai Praneeth also entered the top 10 for the first time as the latest BWF rankings were issues on Tuesday.

While Satwik-Chirag and Praneeth saw a rise, Kidambi Srikanth slipped three places to be at No.13 after recent injuries have hampered his performance and participation in World Tour events.

Sai Praneeth, who had won bronze at the World Championships in August, moved to top 10 while Srikanth, who was at 10th in the previous week, dropped out of the top bracket.

Sameer Verma also moved up one place to be at 16th in the men's singles rankings headed by Japanese Kento Momota.

In the women's singles rankings, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal remained unchanged at sixth and ninth respectively.

Satwik-Chirag, which is India's first men's doubles pair to win a BWF World Tour Super 500 level title, reaped benefits of their sensational performances in the recent tournament.

After a final appearance at the French Open last month, Satwik-Chirag made the semi-finals at China Open Super 750, where they went down to world No.1 and eventual winners, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon.

At the China Open, Satwik-Chirag also knocked out local hope and world No.3 Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the quarter-finals, which is the result that propelled their rise in the rankings.

