Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Loses in 1st Round of Malaysia Masters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the first round of the Malaysia Masters.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Loses in 1st Round of Malaysia Masters
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo Credit: BAI)

Kuala Lumpur: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the first round as Indian shuttlers got off to a poor start at Malaysia Masters here on Tuesday.

The world number 12 men's doubles duo of Rankireddy and Shetty, fought hard before going down to world number 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. The India duo lost 15-21 21-18 15-21 against the lower-ranked local pair in a first-round duel that lasted 52 minutes.

Lakshya Sen went down to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match in the men's singles qualifiers that lasted 49 minutes.

Lakshya's compatriot Shubhankar Dey also failed to make the men's singles main draw after losing 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren in the qualifiers of the Super 500 tournament.

It was a bad day in office for the Indians as the women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21.

On Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will open his campaign against top seed Kento Momota, while Kidambi Srikanth will take on second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles opening round.

Among other Indian men's singles shuttlers, Sameer Verma will take on Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen while H S Prannoy will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the opening round. B Sai Praneeth, meanwhile, will face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

The Indian women singles shuttlers will also open their campaigns on Wednesday with sixth seed P V Sindhu taking on Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya, while Sania Nehwal will be up against Lianne Tan of Belgium.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy are up for a tough first round encounter as they are pitted against top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram