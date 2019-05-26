Take the pledge to vote

Shuttler Sourabh Verma Lashes Out at Air India for Damaging His Luggage

The 2019 national champion Sourabh Verma was travelling from Delhi to Copenhagen when he had his bagged damaged and manhandled.

May 26, 2019
Shuttler Sourabh Verma Lashes Out at Air India for Damaging His Luggage
Sourabh Verma said he was very disappointed with Air India's service. (Photo Credit: Sourabh Verma)
New Delhi: Indian badminton player Sourabh Verma Sunday lashed out at national carrier Air India for manhandling and damaging his luggage while he was travelling from Delhi to Copenhagen.

"Really disappointed with the service that @airindiain has provided in the last few weeks. I was travelling from Delhi to Copenhagen and on receiving my baggage I found it had been mishandled and broken. I immediately filed a complaint with the @airindiain airport staff," Verma wrote on his twitter handle.

The 26-year-old shuttler said despite filing a complain with the airline, he has not got any reimbursement for the broken baggage.


"I had also sent a mail stating the situation along with the complaint receipt and the pictures of the broken bag. But i have not received any response or reimbursement regarding my complaint even after 20 days of reporting the damage," he tweeted.

The winner of the last year's Russian Open and Dutch Open badminton tournaments, Verma has asked the airline to solve his issue at the earliest.

"Hence @airindiain I would like you to look into this matter as soon as possible because I am a Badminton athlete and I travel frequently for tournaments. I need you to solve this issue as my bag was mishandled by your staff. I am attaching the relevant pictures," he further wrote on his twitter page.

