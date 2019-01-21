English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth to Lead Indian Charge at Indonesia Masters
Seeded second Sindhu has been a cut above other Indians as she claimed silver medals at all the major events -- Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship, before ending the year with the prestigious World Tour Final title, the first Indian to achieve the feat.
(Image: Team India)
Loading...
Jakarta: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will resume her quest for glory in the new season, while Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth aim to continue their impressive run when they start their campaign at the Indonesia Masters, starting with qualifiers here on Tuesday.
Seeded second Sindhu has been a cut above other Indians as she claimed silver medals at all the major events -- Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship, before ending the year with the prestigious World Tour Final title, the first Indian to achieve the feat.
After the engagements of Premier Badminton League (PBL), Sindhu decided to skip last week's Malaysia Masters and she will begin her campaign against former Olympic gold medallist China's Li Xuerui on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to clash with reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin at the quarterfinals.
Saina, on the other hand, had an impressive start to the season, losing semifinal spot at Malaysia Masters, which was the first World Tour Super 500 tournament of the season.
The London Olympic bronze medallist will take on a qualifier in the opening round and faces the prospect of meeting Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, at the quarters.
Srikanth, who also entered the quarterfinals at Kuala Lumpur last week, plays his first match against Malaysia's Liew Daren.
The eighth seeded Indian will be joined by others such as Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy.
Sameer had enjoyed a good run last season, winning titles at Swiss Open, Hyderabad Open and Syed Modi International. He also qualified for the World Tour Finals at the last moment and secured at a creditable semifinal finish.
Praneeth also had a forgettable 2018 but dished out some good performances at the PBL and would look to translate the confidence in the international circuit.
Prannoy, who had to deal with corns in both feet early in the season, was troubled by fitness issues including a gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) last season.
With the 2020 Olympic qualification period starting from April, the Indian trio of Sameer, Praneeth and Prannoy will look to put the best foot forward.
Sameer will begin the season with a clash with the legendary Lin Dan, Praneeth faces Olympic champion Chen Long, while Prannoy meets Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the first round.
In men's doubles, it will be a clash between two Indian combination with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty taking on Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.
Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Thailand's eighth seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, while mixed doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj and Ashwini will pair up to clash with seventh seeded English husband-wife combination of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock.
Another mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki will face fourth seed Indonesian combo of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Seeded second Sindhu has been a cut above other Indians as she claimed silver medals at all the major events -- Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship, before ending the year with the prestigious World Tour Final title, the first Indian to achieve the feat.
After the engagements of Premier Badminton League (PBL), Sindhu decided to skip last week's Malaysia Masters and she will begin her campaign against former Olympic gold medallist China's Li Xuerui on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to clash with reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin at the quarterfinals.
Saina, on the other hand, had an impressive start to the season, losing semifinal spot at Malaysia Masters, which was the first World Tour Super 500 tournament of the season.
The London Olympic bronze medallist will take on a qualifier in the opening round and faces the prospect of meeting Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, at the quarters.
Srikanth, who also entered the quarterfinals at Kuala Lumpur last week, plays his first match against Malaysia's Liew Daren.
The eighth seeded Indian will be joined by others such as Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy.
Sameer had enjoyed a good run last season, winning titles at Swiss Open, Hyderabad Open and Syed Modi International. He also qualified for the World Tour Finals at the last moment and secured at a creditable semifinal finish.
Praneeth also had a forgettable 2018 but dished out some good performances at the PBL and would look to translate the confidence in the international circuit.
Prannoy, who had to deal with corns in both feet early in the season, was troubled by fitness issues including a gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) last season.
With the 2020 Olympic qualification period starting from April, the Indian trio of Sameer, Praneeth and Prannoy will look to put the best foot forward.
Sameer will begin the season with a clash with the legendary Lin Dan, Praneeth faces Olympic champion Chen Long, while Prannoy meets Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the first round.
In men's doubles, it will be a clash between two Indian combination with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty taking on Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.
Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Thailand's eighth seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, while mixed doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj and Ashwini will pair up to clash with seventh seeded English husband-wife combination of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock.
Another mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki will face fourth seed Indonesian combo of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
- Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth to Lead Indian Charge at Indonesia Masters
- 'Uri' BO Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Blockbuster of 2019, Joins Rs 100-Cr Club
- Amitabh Bachchan: I'm Alive Today Because of Bal Thackeray
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results