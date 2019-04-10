English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singapore Open: Controversy Mars Lin Dan vs Viktor Axelsen as the Chinese Retires
Singapore Open 2019: Lin Dan cited injury to retire from his match against Viktor Axelsen in the first round on Wednesday.
Lin Dan had an argument over line judgements during his Singapore Open match vs Viktor Axelsen. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Lin Dan retired from his first round match against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the Singapore Open 2019 on Wednesday and sparked a controversy.
Just last week, Lin Dan ended a two-year drought of major title when he beat Chen Long in three games to win the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur.
After Lin Dan’s performance at the Malaysia Open, his match-up with Axelsen was one that people were looking forward to but in the end, they were served nothing.
Lin Dan was trailing 13-20 when he cited injury and forfeited the match. However, the controversy stemmed from the fact that the Chinese superstar also had an argument with the umpire about line calls.
Not many were happy with the way things ended on the court and Viktor Axelsen felt if Lin Dan had retired as he was “angry with line judge”, it was quite a shame.
“If he is not really injured and just angry at the line judge, I feel bad for the sport. That’s not how you do it,” Viktor Axelsen was quoted as saying by the media.
“If he is really injured I wish him all the best. If not, I am also happy that I don’t have to spend time on court to win,” Axelsen joked.
The tournament referee cited the official reason for Lin Dan’s withdrawal as “left thigh spasm”, however, Lin Dan was allegedly heard saying, “a match between two big players should not be in court 4.”
Earlier, even world No.1 Kento Momota was made to play on Court 4 against India’s Sai Praneeth, where the former emerged victorious in three games.
Just last week, Lin Dan ended a two-year drought of major title when he beat Chen Long in three games to win the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur.
After Lin Dan’s performance at the Malaysia Open, his match-up with Axelsen was one that people were looking forward to but in the end, they were served nothing.
Lin Dan was trailing 13-20 when he cited injury and forfeited the match. However, the controversy stemmed from the fact that the Chinese superstar also had an argument with the umpire about line calls.
Not many were happy with the way things ended on the court and Viktor Axelsen felt if Lin Dan had retired as he was “angry with line judge”, it was quite a shame.
“If he is not really injured and just angry at the line judge, I feel bad for the sport. That’s not how you do it,” Viktor Axelsen was quoted as saying by the media.
"If he is not really injured and just angry at the line judge, I feel bad for the sport. That's not how you do it." Viktor Axelsen— Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) April 10, 2019
Agree?#SingaporeOpenSuper500
“If he is really injured I wish him all the best. If not, I am also happy that I don’t have to spend time on court to win,” Axelsen joked.
The tournament referee cited the official reason for Lin Dan’s withdrawal as “left thigh spasm”, however, Lin Dan was allegedly heard saying, “a match between two big players should not be in court 4.”
Earlier, even world No.1 Kento Momota was made to play on Court 4 against India’s Sai Praneeth, where the former emerged victorious in three games.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rise of Mobile Gaming can Revive PC Gaming, Says Intel
- David Beckham 'Speaks' in Nine Languages, Using Deepfake Tech, in Call to End Malaria
- Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisans of Northeast India
- SC to be Updated on Discussions with BCCI State Associations on ‘Grudges’
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results