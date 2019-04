Singapore Open: Controversy Mars Lin Dan vs Viktor Axelsen as the Chinese Retires

"If he is not really injured and just angry at the line judge, I feel bad for the sport. That's not how you do it." Viktor Axelsen



Agree?#SingaporeOpenSuper500 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) April 10, 2019

Lin Dan retired from his first round match against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the Singapore Open 2019 on Wednesday and sparked a controversy.Just last week, Lin Dan ended a two-year drought of major title when he beat Chen Long in three games to win the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur.After Lin Dan’s performance at the Malaysia Open, his match-up with Axelsen was one that people were looking forward to but in the end, they were served nothing.Lin Dan was trailing 13-20 when he cited injury and forfeited the match. However, the controversy stemmed from the fact that the Chinese superstar also had an argument with the umpire about line calls.Not many were happy with the way things ended on the court and Viktor Axelsen felt if Lin Dan had retired as he was “angry with line judge”, it was quite a shame.“If he is not really injured and just angry at the line judge, I feel bad for the sport. That’s not how you do it,” Viktor Axelsen was quoted as saying by the media.“If he is really injured I wish him all the best. If not, I am also happy that I don’t have to spend time on court to win,” Axelsen joked.The tournament referee cited the official reason for Lin Dan’s withdrawal as “left thigh spasm”, however, Lin Dan was allegedly heard saying, “a match between two big players should not be in court 4.”Earlier, even world No.1 Kento Momota was made to play on Court 4 against India’s Sai Praneeth , where the former emerged victorious in three games.