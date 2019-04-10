English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Ease into Round 2, Manu-Sumeeth Out
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Pranaav-Sikki were the Indian victors so far on Wednesday while Manu-Sumeeth bowed out.
Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu won her first round match in just 28 minutes. (Photo Credit: BAI)
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal started their Singapore Open 2019 campaigns on a solid note as they won their first round matches in straight games on Wednesday.
While Sindhu absolutely blazed through her match, Saina was given a tough competition even as both the shuttlers emerged victory.
On the other hand, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy played the first match of the day and lost to Danny Bawa Chrisnanta-Loh Kean Hean of Indonesia in a matter of 28 minutes.
Manu-Sumeeth could hardly pose a challenge to the Indonesian pair and lost meekly 21-13, 21-17.
Later in the day, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy advanced to the second round of mixed doubles after defeating compatriots MR Arjun-Maneesha 21-18, 21-7 in just 26 minutes.
Pranaav-Sikki will next be up against fifth seeds Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong.
SINDHU DESTROYS OPPONENT
PV Sindhu has not endured a very pleasing year and then lost to Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun in the second round in Malaysia last week.
In the first round of Singapore Open, Sindhu was in no mood to let off her opponent as she rampaged past Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky of Indonesia 21-9, 21-7.
It took the Indian fourth seed just 27 minutes to race into the second round.
Sindhu will next be up against Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, who beat Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-16, 22-20.
SAINA NEHWAL FINDS FORM
Saina Nehwal showed her guile in her first round match at Singapore Open. (Photo Credit: Saina Nehwal)
Saina Nehwal’s Malaysia Open last week for extremely disappointing. She lost in the first round, making her return after getting treated for acute gastroenteritis.
Saina shrugged off that disappointed very well though on Wednesday as she worked around Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephin Susanto well to bring up a 21-16, 21-11 victory.
It was not very easy to begin with as Susanto was putting up resistance to Saina’s strokeplay. There were quite long rallies as both the players tried to play around each other.
Despite having a lead of 11-9 at the break in the first game, Susanto fought back hard to level 15-15.
However, Saina upped her game from there and her half-smashes started working to good effect. Susanto struggled to keep pace with Saina’a all-court play and the Indian took the first game.
As the second game came around, Saina was assured of her own game and knew how to play her opponent around.
Susanto could hardly pose any resistance in the second game as Saina blazed to a solid win in 43 minutes.
Saina’s second-round opponent would be either Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong or compatriot Mugdha Agrey.
Should Chochuwong be her opponent, Saina is in for another tricky battle.
MATCHES TO BE PLAYED LATER IN THE DAY
Sameer Verma vs Suppanyu Avihingsanon (Thailand)
HS Prannoy vs Brice Leverdez (France)
Mugdha Agrey vs Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota (Japan)
Parupalli Kashyap vs Rasmus Gemke (Denmark)
Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan vs Lu Ching Yao-Lee Chia Hsin (Taiwan)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Sitthikom Thammasin (Thailand)
