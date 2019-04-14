Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme

Epic three-game battle sees Tai Tzu Ying continue her winning ways 💪🏸 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/wgWcmte6C0 — BWF (@bwfmedia) April 13, 2019

Singapore Open 2019 was a badminton spectacle and in the end the world No.1s in men’s singles and women’s singles reigned supreme. Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying won the men’s and women’s singles titles with brilliant wins over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Nozomi Okuhara, respectively.Thailand pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title, Japanese Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara took the women’s doubles title and Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan bagged the men’s doubles trophy.The finals day saw badminton action for a total of four hours and five minutes, with the audience treated to some scintillating badminton.First things first,Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) beat Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) 21-19, 21-15Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) beat Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (Malaysia) 21-14, 21-6Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara (Japan) beat Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong (Korea) 21-17, 22-20Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda (Japan) beat Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) 21-13, 19-21, 21-17Kento Momota (Japan) beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) 10-21, 21-19, 21-13Japan reigned supreme at the Singapore Open 2019 winning three of the available five titles. The only discipline where they made it to the final but did not win was the women’s singles.Women’s doubles has been under the grasp of Japan for quite some time now and after the blip of Malaysia Open, Japan stormed back to bag the title once again.In men’s doubles, the Japanese pair of Kamura and Sonoda dethroned the experienced defending champions Ahsan and Setiawan to take the title away.World No.1 Momota won another title in another final he competed. At one point it did look like Momota might have to settle for silver but the Japanese absorbed the pressure, cut down on errors in the later half and tightened up his defence to snatch the title from Ginting’s grasp.After the highs of Malaysia Open where China won four of the five titles available, China did not make it to a single final in Singapore.In Kuala Lumpur last week, China showed that ahead of the Olympics, they are ready to be back with a bang but Singapore sort of dampened that, especially with the top seed in mixed doubles Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong losing in the semi-finals.There were three brilliant matches this week, where the badminton played was simply sensational. Tai Tzu vs Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final, Ginting vs defending champion Chou Tien Chen in the semi-final and Momota vs Ginting in the final, were the prime examples.This match was women’s singles badminton at its best. Tai Tzu Ying’s skillful badminton was matched toe-to-toe by Yamaguchi with her pace, defence and quality.Yamaguchi had come to the match with the strategy of keeping a really high pace in the rallies to unsettle Tai Tzu and it worked.Yamaguchi was able to put the world No.1 under severe pressure with her pace, court coverage and defensive abilities.But a game and four match points down, Tai Tzu found an extra gear. Despite the best efforts of Yamaguchi then, Tai Tzu emerged victorious.Perhaps that battle helped her in the final, where she did not let Okuhara take the game to her.If Tai Tzu vs Yamaguchi was women’s singles at its best, this was men’s singles at its best. Sensational retrieving, skill level and attacking play – all of that defined this particular match-up.Chou was the defending champion but it was Ginting who started off the blocks with sensational pace. With Ginting’s pacey moves and powerful attack, Chou struggled to hold ground as Ginting took the first game.Chou fought back hard, playing some exquisite strokes in the second game. He kept pace with Ginting, retrieved better and just managed to find his line to take the second game.In the decider, Ginting kept up the pace and launched attack after attack at Chou. Not that Chou didn’t battle, he battled hard but in the end, Ginting emerged victorious.This was a remarkable end to a brilliant week of badminton. Ginting deployed the same pacey game against Momota and unsettled him completely – the Japanese just didn’t have any answers in the first game.However, Momota absorbed all the pressure from the second game onwards, trying to get as many shuttles back as possible and sneaked in the second game.In the decider, Ginting took a lead again but one miss from Ginting and that changed the complexion of the match.Momota had found his pace and confidence by then and hunted down a tired Ginting in the end to snatch the title away.