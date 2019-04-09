LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Singapore Open: Kashyap Battles into Main Round as Saina Takes Coaching Role

Singapore Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap beat June Wei Cheam and Yu Igarashi with Saina Nehwal on the coaching chair while Mugdha Agrey defeated Lauren Lam to enter the main round.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 9, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singapore Open: Kashyap Battles into Main Round as Saina Takes Coaching Role
Parupalli Kashyap played three games in each of his qualifiers to enter the main round of Singapore Open 2019. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...
Parupalli Kashyap and Mugdha Agrey advanced to the main round of men’s singles and women’s singles, respectively, at Singapore Open on Tuesday.

Both Kashyap and Agrey played three-gamers to win their qualification matches and Kashyap in fact played two gruelling matches in three hours.

Kashyap met Malaysia’s June Wei Cheam in the first round of the qualifiers and despite winning the first game very comfortably, he fought through the next two to win the match 21-5, 14-21, 21-17 in 54 minutes.

Kashyap trounced Cheam 21-5 in the first game but a complete change-around happened with the change of ends.

Cheam grew into the match while Kashyap had trouble dealing with the Malaysian in the second game and ended up losing it.

The third game was a close one before Kashyap edged out the Malaysian 21-17 to enter the second round of qualifiers.

In the second round, Kashyap faced Japan’s Yu Igarashi and fought hard once again to win 15-21, 21-16, 22-20 in 59 minutes.

After the gruelling first match, it was always going to be a tough task for Kashyap against the Japanese.

Japansese players are known for their fitness and Igarashi showed the same as he took the first game 21-15.

However, Kashyap took control of the proceedings in the second game to win it 21-17.

The third was a mighty close affair that went on till deuce before Kashyap edged out 22-20.

Kashyap will be up against Denmark’s Ramus Gemke in the first round on Wednesday and it will be crucial to see if he can recover in time and well for the battle on Wednesday.

Throughout the two matches Kashyap played, he was accompanied by his wife and former world No.1 Saina Nehwal and regular coach Siyadatullah on the coaching bench.

Mugdha Agrey, on the other hand, also battled for three games to enter the first round of the Singapore Open.

She beat USA’s Lauren Lam 16-21, 21-14, 21-15 in 44 minutes to set up a meeting with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong on Wednesday.

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram