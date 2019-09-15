Sourabh Verma Wins Thriller to Claim Vietnam Open Super 100 Title
Sourabh Verma defeated Sun Fei Xiang of China in a three-game thriller to claim the Vietnam Open Super 100 title.
Sourabh Verma at the Vietnam Open (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Ho Chi Minh City: India's Sourabh Verma registered a thrilling three-game win over China's Sun Fei Xiang to claim the men's singles title at the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament here on Sunday.
Second seed Sourabh, who has won the Hyderabad Open and Slovenian International earlier this year, recovered from a mid-game slump to beat Sun 21-12 17-21 21-14 in the summit clash which lasted an hour and 12 minutes.
World no 38 Sourabh, who had won the National champion this year, will now play the USD 400,000 Korea Open World Tour Super 500 event to be held from September 24 to 29.
@sourabhverma09 clinches !
shuttler #SourabhVerma goes all out to defeat #SunFeiXiang 2️⃣1️⃣ - 1️⃣2️⃣ 1️⃣7️⃣ - 2️⃣1️⃣ 2️⃣1️⃣ - 1️⃣4️⃣ and win #YonexSunrise Vietnam Open 2019
Congratulations Champion!
Keep rising!#IndiaontheRise #Badminton pic.twitter.com/boZogIIrt7
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 15, 2019
Sourabh dominated the proceedings in the opening game as he jumped to a 4-0 lead early on and kept moving ahead. He enjoyed a 11-4 cushion at the break and surged to a 15-4 advantage after the breather.
Sun tried to recover but the gap was too wide to be bridged as Sourabh pocketed the first game comfortably.
The Chinese came out all guns blazing in the second game, zooming to a 8-0 lead. He lead 11-5 at the interval and even though the Indian tried to make a comeback, it proved an uphill task as Sun roared back into the contest.
In the decider, Sun had a slender 4-2 lead initially but Sourabh ensured he enjoyed 11-7 advantage at the breather. The Indian then maintained his lead, despite the Chinese snapping at his heels.
Leading 17-14, Sourabh blasted off the next four points to shut the door on his opponent and win his third title of the year.
The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh had won the Dutch Open and Korea Open last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser
- Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson