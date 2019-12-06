Take the pledge to vote

South Asian Games: Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma Win Gold as India Claim 10 Medals in Badminton

India won four gold, two silver and two bronze, besides the two gold in men's and women's team events to finish at the top of the badminton medal standings.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
South Asian Games: Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma Win Gold as India Claim 10 Medals in Badminton
Indian badminton contingent at South Asian Games (Photo Credit: BAI)

Pokhara: Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma were crowned the men's and women's singles champions as Indian shuttlers claimed eight medals in the individual events of the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday.

While Ashmita and Siril claimed gold medals, Dhruv Kapila bagged double gold after emerging champion in the men's and mixed doubles category.

Overall, India won four gold, two silver and two bronze, besides the two gold in men's and women's team events to finish at the top of the badminton medal standings.

Former world junior championships silver medallist Siril lived up to his top seeding as he came back from a game down to outwit Aryaman Tandon 17-21 23-21 21-13 in an all-Indian men's singles final.

In women's singles, Ashmita overcame a late surge from fellow Indian Gayatri Gopichand to finish off with a 21-18, 25-23 win.

In doubles, there was double delight for Dhruv who emerged victorious in both men's and mixed doubles.

The men's doubles proved to be the tougher outing for the young pair of Dhruv and Krishna Prasad Garaga but they were able to hold their nerves during a 21-19 19-21 21-18 win over Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonathilake to claim the gold.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv had a breezy time on the court with Meghana Jakkampudi. The top seeds eased past second seeds Sachin Dias and Thilini Pramodika Hendehewe of Sri Lanka 21-16, 21-14.

Earlier on Thursday, India had won two bronze medals when the women's doubles pairs of Sikki Reddy-Meghana Jakkampudi and Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh lost their semi-finals.

