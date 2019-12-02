South Asian Games: Indian Men's Badminton Team Win Gold, Women Assured of Silver
The Indian men's badminton team defeated Sri Lanka to claim the gold medal at the South Asian Games, while the women's team qualified for the final.
Indian men's badminton team (Photo Credit: BAI)
Kathmandu: Indian men's badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, expectedly claimed the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka 3-1 in the finals of the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) here on Monday.
Srikanth started the proceedings for the defending champions when he struggled past Dinuka Karunaratne 17-21 21-15 21-11 in the opening match. Siril Verma then gave India a 2-0 lead after his opponent Sachin Dias retired with the scoreline reading 21-17 11-5 in the Indian's favour.
Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, however, suffered a 18-21 21-14 11-21 loss to Sachin and B Tharindu D Dumbukola Goonathilake as Sri Lanka grabbed one point to make it 1-2.
Krishna Prasad Garanga and Dhruv Kapila then completed the win with a 21-14 21-18 win over Karunaratne and Hasitha Chanaka in the second doubles match.
Earlier in the day, the men's team mauled Pakistan 3-0 with doubles pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, singles players Krishna Prasad Garanga and Siril Varma registering easy wins.
While Arun and Sanyam beat Raja Muhammad Hasnain and Atique Muhammad 21-12 21-12, Siril thrashed Zahid Awais 21-7 21-7 and Krishna Prasad Garanga overcame Ali Murad 21-19 21-18.
Up against the same opponents, the India women's team also blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the semifinals to enter the summit clash against Sri Lanka.
While Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka overcame Mahoor Shahzad 21-12 21-18, Gayatri Gopichand brushed aside Palwasha Bashir 21-14 21-11 and doubles pairing of Meghna Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy saw off Javeed Huma and Akram Sheera 21-14 21-12.
The individual events will begin on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression
- Amitabh Bachchan Shooting in Minus Temp for Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Impresses Shweta Bachchan
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes