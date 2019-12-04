Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

South Asian Games: Indian Shuttlers Continue Dominating Show to Assure Eight Medals

South Asian Games: Top seeds Siril Verma and Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the semi-finals while Gayatri Gopichand stunned Murad Ali in the quarters.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Asian Games: Indian Shuttlers Continue Dominating Show to Assure Eight Medals
Ashmita Chaliha (L) and Siril Verma are the top seeds at South Asian Games. (Photo Credit: BAI)

Pokhara: Indian shuttlers continued their dominating show at the 13th South Asian Games with four individuals and as many doubles pairs cruising into the semifinals to assure themselves of medals, here on Wednesday.

Top seed Siril Verma started the day on a winning note for India when he beat Pakistan's Murad Ali 21-12, 21-17 in a men's singles quarterfinal match.

In the women's singles, 16-year-old Gayathri Gopichand stunned second seed Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan with a convincing 21-15, 21-16 win.

Joining Gayathri in the semifinals was top seed Ashmita Chaliha, who also thrashed Pakistani opponent, Palwasha Bashir 21-9, 21-7.

Aryaman Tandon was another Indian after Verma to reach the men's singles semifinals after registering 21-17, 21-17 win over Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake.

The Indian women's doubles pairings of Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi-S Nelakurthi also progressed to the semifinals after beating their Bangladeshi opponents.

While, Garg and Parikh beat Bristi Khatun and Rehana Khatun 21-18, 21-11, Jakkampudi and Nelakurthi notched up 21-14 21-11 victory over Shalpa Akter and Alina Sultana.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Jakkampudi had to fight hard in the second set against Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake and Kavindi Sirimannage before clinching the match 21-14, 26-24.

The only setback for India came in the men's doubles category when top seeded pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew 10-21, 21-23.

However, Krishna Garaga and Kapila kept India's medal hopes alive in the men's doubles category when they thrashed second seed Dipesh Dhami and Ratanjit Tamang of Nepal 21-16, 21-13.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com