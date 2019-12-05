South Asian Games: Top Seeds Ashmita Chaliha, Siril Verma Reach Finals Along With 4 Others

Pokhara (Nepal): The South Asian Games will see all-Indian clashes in the women's singles and men's singles finals with Ashmita Chaliha and Gayatri Gopichand going up against each other and Siril Verma and Aryaman Tondon battling, respectively, in Pokhara, Nepal on Friday.

Top seed Ashmita thrashed her Sri Lankan opponent Achini Ratnasiri 21-5, 21-7 in the semi-final on Thursday while Gayatri won the other semi-final 21-17, 21-14 against another Sri Lankan Dilmi Dias.

A similar story unfolded in the men's singles category as well when top seed Siril beat Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratne 21-9, 21-12 in one semi-final while Aryaman fought hard to earn his 21-18, 14-21, 21-18 win against second seed Nepal's Ratnajith Tamang in the other.

In the men's doubles semi-final, Krishna Garaga and Dhruv Kapila notched up an easy 21-15, 21-7 win against Pakistani pair of Mohommed Atique and Raja Mohommed Hasnin. The Indian pair will now face Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew, who beat Nepal's Prince Dahal and P Maharajan 21-11, 21-19, in the final.

However, India's challenge came to an end in the women's double category after both the pairs, Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi-N Sikki Reddy, lost in the semi-finals.

Kuhoo and Anoushka went down fighting against Sri Lankan pair of Achini Ratnasiri and Upuli Samanthika Weerasinghe 10-21, 18-21 while Meghana and Sikki lost to top seed Thilini Hendehewa-K Sirimannage of Sri Lanka 14-21, 18-21.

In the mixed doubles category, Dhruv and Meghana entered the final after the top seeded Indian pair defeated Nepal's Bikash Shresta and Anu Maya Rai 21-14, 21-13.

All the final matches will take place on Friday.

