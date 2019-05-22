Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss to China

Sudirman Cup 2019: India lost the the first three matches - mixed doubles, men's singles and men's doubles - of the tie against China to crash out of the tournament.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss to China
Sameer Verma fought hard but lost to Chen Long in men's singles. (Photo Credit: Badminton Scotland)
Nanning: India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championships after losing 0-3 to 10-time champions China in the second and final group match, here Wednesday.

After going down 2-3 to Malaysia in their opening Group 1D match, India needed an extraordinary effort to get across the mighty Chinese but the shuttlers yet again produced a below-par performance to go down in a lop-sided contest.

The gap between India's mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy and Chinese combination of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping was evident once again as they went down 5-21 11-21 against the world no 2 pair to trail 0-1.

Sameer Verma, whose straight-game loss to Lee Zii Jia proved to be vital against Malaysia on Tuesday, once again took the court after Kidambi Srikanth suffered a minor injury during practice sessions here.

"Won't be playing today due to an injury caused during practice. Will be backing the team for today's all-important match," Srikanth had tweeted ahead of the clash.


In Srikanth's absence, Sameer fought for an hour and 11 minutes in the men's singles tie before losing 17-21 20-22 against Olympic champion Chen Long as India slumped to 0-2 deficit.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who recently made a comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury, and Chirag Shetty were then given the task of taming the world no 7 pair of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong but the Indian men's doubles pair lost 21-18 15-21 17-21 to draw curtains to their campaign here.

India had reached the quarterfinals in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the Sudirman Cup.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram