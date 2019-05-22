English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss to China
Sudirman Cup 2019: India lost the the first three matches - mixed doubles, men's singles and men's doubles - of the tie against China to crash out of the tournament.
Sameer Verma fought hard but lost to Chen Long in men's singles. (Photo Credit: Badminton Scotland)
Nanning: India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championships after losing 0-3 to 10-time champions China in the second and final group match, here Wednesday.
After going down 2-3 to Malaysia in their opening Group 1D match, India needed an extraordinary effort to get across the mighty Chinese but the shuttlers yet again produced a below-par performance to go down in a lop-sided contest.
The gap between India's mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy and Chinese combination of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping was evident once again as they went down 5-21 11-21 against the world no 2 pair to trail 0-1.
Sameer Verma, whose straight-game loss to Lee Zii Jia proved to be vital against Malaysia on Tuesday, once again took the court after Kidambi Srikanth suffered a minor injury during practice sessions here.
"Won't be playing today due to an injury caused during practice. Will be backing the team for today's all-important match," Srikanth had tweeted ahead of the clash.
In Srikanth's absence, Sameer fought for an hour and 11 minutes in the men's singles tie before losing 17-21 20-22 against Olympic champion Chen Long as India slumped to 0-2 deficit.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who recently made a comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury, and Chirag Shetty were then given the task of taming the world no 7 pair of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong but the Indian men's doubles pair lost 21-18 15-21 17-21 to draw curtains to their campaign here.
India had reached the quarterfinals in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the Sudirman Cup.
Won’t be playing today due to an injury caused during practice. Will be backing the team for today’s all-important match. Let’s do this! #SudirmanCup2019 pic.twitter.com/5e9Zl0Gd52— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 22, 2019
