English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Blood, Sweat and Tears: Malaysia Exit Sudirman Cup After Freak Injury
Malaysia's Teo Ee Yi was hit on the face by his doubles partner Ong Yew Sin, in their quarter-final defeat to Japan in the Sudirman Cup.
Teo Ee Yi was cut open when his doubles partner Ong Yew Sin accidentally hit him in the face (Photo Credit: BWF)
Loading...
Nanning: Malaysian badminton player Teo Ee Yi was bloodied and shaken after his doubles partner accidentally smashed him in the face with his shin during their Sudirman Cup quarter-final defeat to Japan on Friday.
The 26-year-old lay prone on the court floor for nearly 10 minutes with a gashed chin, blood pouring down his neck, with the men's doubles clash against top seeds Japan locked at 19-19 in the deciding game.
Teo suffered the injury after he and playing partner Ong Yew Sin both dived in an attempt to retrieve the same shot, and Ong's trailing left leg caught Teo in the face.
Although Teo eventually climbed off the floor to continue with a large bandage on his chin, the Malaysian duo appeared to have lost their edge.
They saved a second match point against Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, but could not ultimately prevent going down to a dramatic defeat spread over 95 thrilling minutes.
Teo afterwards refused to blame the attritional three-game loss on the injury, but said: "It's quite a big cut and I think it's going to need stitches."
The painful defeat put Japan 1-0 up in the tie in the Chinese city of Nanning and on the way to a semi-finals meeting with Indonesia.
Men's world number one Kento Momota and Nozomi Okuhara triumphed in their singles matches to give Japan -- who have never won the Sudirman Cup -- an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Indonesia booked their place in the last four with a narrow 3-2 win over Taiwan.
Saturday's other semi-final is between the hosts China, who are the hot favourites to win the mixed-team world championship for an 11th time, and Thailand.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The 26-year-old lay prone on the court floor for nearly 10 minutes with a gashed chin, blood pouring down his neck, with the men's doubles clash against top seeds Japan locked at 19-19 in the deciding game.
Teo suffered the injury after he and playing partner Ong Yew Sin both dived in an attempt to retrieve the same shot, and Ong's trailing left leg caught Teo in the face.
Although Teo eventually climbed off the floor to continue with a large bandage on his chin, the Malaysian duo appeared to have lost their edge.
They saved a second match point against Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, but could not ultimately prevent going down to a dramatic defeat spread over 95 thrilling minutes.
Teo afterwards refused to blame the attritional three-game loss on the injury, but said: "It's quite a big cut and I think it's going to need stitches."
The painful defeat put Japan 1-0 up in the tie in the Chinese city of Nanning and on the way to a semi-finals meeting with Indonesia.
Men's world number one Kento Momota and Nozomi Okuhara triumphed in their singles matches to give Japan -- who have never won the Sudirman Cup -- an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Indonesia booked their place in the last four with a narrow 3-2 win over Taiwan.
Saturday's other semi-final is between the hosts China, who are the hot favourites to win the mixed-team world championship for an 11th time, and Thailand.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Age No Obstacle in Talent’s Path, Says Twinkle Khanna on Mom Dimple Getting Christopher Nolan Film
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
- Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results