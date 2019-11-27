Take the pledge to vote

Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Sails Past Vladimir Malkov into 2nd Round

Syed Modi International 2019: Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round with a 21-12, 21-11 win over Russia's Vladimir Malkov.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Sails Past Vladimir Malkov into 2nd Round
Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo Credit: AP)

Lucknow: Third seed Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament here on Wednesday.

Srikanth prevailed 21-12, 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.

In the women's competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.

