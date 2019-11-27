Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Sails Past Vladimir Malkov into 2nd Round
Syed Modi International 2019: Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round with a 21-12, 21-11 win over Russia's Vladimir Malkov.
Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo Credit: AP)
Lucknow: Third seed Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament here on Wednesday.
Srikanth prevailed 21-12, 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.
Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.
In the women's competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
