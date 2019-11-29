Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Syed Modi International: Srikanth Crashes Out in Quarters, Sourabh and Rituparna Enter Semis

Syed Modi International 2019: Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games to Son Wan Ho. Sourabh Verma and Rituparna Das made the semi-finals.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Syed Modi International: Srikanth Crashes Out in Quarters, Sourabh and Rituparna Enter Semis
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo Credit: BAI)

Lucknow: Indian shuttlers Sourabh Verma and Rituparna Das advanced to the semifinals but Kidambi Srikanth made an exit after losing in the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International tournament here on Friday.

Sourabh, who claimed two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, notched up a 21-19 21-16 win over Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a three-time world junior champion and reigning Asian junior champion, in the quarterfinal match.

The 26-year-old Sourabh will next face Korea's Heo Kwang Hee for a place in the men's singles final.

However, third seed Srikanth continued to struggle as his run was cut short by former world no. 1 Son Wan Ho.

Srikanth, who had reached the finals at India Open Super 500 early this year, went down 18-21 19-21 to the seventh seeded Korean for his seventh loss in 11 meetings.

In the women's singles, former national champion Rituparna overcame a fighting Shruti Mundada 24-26 21-10 21-19 in an all-Indian quarterfinals to enter the last four stage.

Rituparna, who won the Polish International in 2016 and 2018, will now face Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Saturday.

In doubles, the women's pair of Kuhoo Garg and Anoushka Parikh lost 15-21 9-21 to Hong Kong combination of NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting to bow out of the competition.

Earlier, the young women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker was no match for Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich of Germany, going down 7-21 16-21 in another quarterfinal match.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram