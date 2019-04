Haven’t Made Up My Mind: Tai Tzu Ying Backtracks After Announcing She Will Retire Post 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tai Tzu Ying has backtracked on her statement that she will retire after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said that she has not yet thought it through.Just a couple of days ago, world No.1 Tai Tzu from Taiwan was quoted as saying by Malaysian newspaper The Star, “My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire.”However, on the eve of the Singapore Open, where she is the top seed, she said she was only thinking about it.“I’m thinking about it, but I haven’t made up my mind,” Tai Tzu told BWF.“Retirement is something I’ve been thinking about since the last Olympics. I don’t think I can go on till 2024,” the 24-year-old said.During the Malaysia Open, which she eventually won with a straight games victory over Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, Tai Tzu had said that she was making her final push for gold at the Olympics and World Championships before retirement.“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time,” Tzu Ying told Malaysian newspaper The Star.“So all my focus is on winning the World Championships in Basel this year and the Olympic gold next year.”Just like she told BWF, Tai Tzu had said that she has given her all since she has been playing badminton and she could not go any further.I’ve given my all to badminton for 10 years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”