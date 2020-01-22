Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Lose in 1st Round as 2020 Tokyo Dreams Take Further Hit

Bangkok: Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were dumped out in the first round of Thailand Masters 2020 in Bangkok on Wednesday, owing to losses against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, respectively.

In the first round on Wednesday, Srikanth lost 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 to Rhustavito in 48 minutes to register another disappointment. This is Srikanth's third straight first round loss of the year and the second consecutive defeat at the hands of Rhustavito.

Srikanth, who is currently at the 23rd spot in BWF's Race to Tokyo rankings with April 26 being the cut off date for Olympic qualification, has got his 2020 Tokyo Olympics hopes further dented.

On the other hand, Sameer was also outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Jia in just 38 minutes.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal takes on Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in the first round as she looks to keep her Tokyo dreams alive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.