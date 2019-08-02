Thailand Open: B Sai Praneeth Loses in Straight Games, Mixed Doubles Campaign Ends Too
The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost their mixed-doubles quarter-final as B Sai Praneeth failed to progress to the semi-finals at the Thailand Open.
Photo Credit: BAI
Bangkok: B Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in their respective quarter-finals at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday.
After Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty booked their spot in the men's doubles semi-finals, it was curtains for Rankireddy in the quarter-finals. Rankireddy and Ponnappa were no match for third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan, losing 13-21 15-21 in a lopsided encounter that lasted just 28 minutes.
Sai Praneeth surrendered 18-21 12-21 to seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama in the men's singles quarters that lasted just 35 minutes, thus ending India's challenge in the men's singles event.
🇮🇳’s MD Pair @satwiksairaj / @Shettychirag04 are on 🔥. Earlier today they confirmed their first semifinal of the year in the #ThailandOpen.
Watch the higlights of the match here👇
📹: @bwfmedia @RijijuOffice @Media_SAI @IndiaSports #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/x14m2YQ0ey
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 2, 2019
Earlier, the unseeded Indian combination of Rankireddy and Shetty fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get past the Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in their men's doubles quarter-final duel.
The win was Rankireddy and Shetty's maiden victory over the Korean pair.
The 16th-ranked Indians will take on another Korean combo of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals on Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)
