Thailand Open: B Sai Praneeth Loses in Straight Games, Mixed Doubles Campaign Ends Too

Bangkok: B Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in their respective quarter-finals at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday.

After Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty booked their spot in the men's doubles semi-finals, it was curtains for Rankireddy in the quarter-finals. Rankireddy and Ponnappa were no match for third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan, losing 13-21 15-21 in a lopsided encounter that lasted just 28 minutes.

Sai Praneeth surrendered 18-21 12-21 to seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama in the men's singles quarters that lasted just 35 minutes, thus ending India's challenge in the men's singles event.

Earlier, the unseeded Indian combination of Rankireddy and Shetty fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get past the Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in their men's doubles quarter-final duel.

The win was Rankireddy and Shetty's maiden victory over the Korean pair.

The 16th-ranked Indians will take on another Korean combo of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semifinals on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

