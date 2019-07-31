Thailand Open: Saina Makes Winning Return from Injury, Prannoy Also Advances But Sameer Crashes Out
Thailand Open 2019: Saina Nehwal defeated Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the first round while HS Prannoy beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent. Sameer Verma, however, lost to Lee Zee Jia.
Saina Nehwal beat Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand in just 39 minutes. Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)
Saina Nehwal returned to the court in style, registering a straight-game win over local hope Phittayaporn Chaiwan, to sail into the women's singles second round of Thailand Open on Wednesday.
Returning to action after nearly two months, Saina, who made last-minute withdrawals from Indonesia Open and last week's Japan Open because of injuries, got past Chaiwan 21-17, 21-19 in her opening round contest.
The seventh seeded Indian will next play the winner of another first round match between Japan's Sayaka Takahashi and Ruseli Hartawan of Indonesia.
It was good news for Indians in the men's singles event as well as the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Shubhanker Dey progressed to the next round by overcoming their respective rivals. But it was curtains for the Verma brothers - Sourabh and Sameer.
Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent of 21-16, 22-20, while Kashyap came from a game down to beat Israel's Misha Zilberman 18-21, 21-8, 21-14.
Both Prannoy and Kashyap have tough second round encounters in hand as they are up against sixth seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Taipei respectively.
However, world No.13 Sameer Verma lost to Malaysia's Lee Zee Jia, ranked 17 in the world, 23-21, 11-21, 5-21 in 52 minutes.
While Ashwini Ponappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy managed a big scalp against Olympic silver medallists Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, the other Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy eased past Japanese duo of Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara 21-16, 21-13. They will next play eight seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Sacred Games 2 Promo Throws More Light on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Surveen Chawla's Characters
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined