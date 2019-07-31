Thailand Open: Saina Makes Winning Return from Injury, Prannoy Also Advances But Sameer Crashes Out

Take the pledge to vote

Updated:July 31, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Saina Nehwal returned to the court in style, registering a straight-game win over local hope Phittayaporn Chaiwan, to sail into the women's singles second round of Thailand Open on Wednesday.

Returning to action after nearly two months, Saina, who made last-minute withdrawals from Indonesia Open and last week's Japan Open because of injuries, got past Chaiwan 21-17, 21-19 in her opening round contest.

The seventh seeded Indian will next play the winner of another first round match between Japan's Sayaka Takahashi and Ruseli Hartawan of Indonesia.

It was good news for Indians in the men's singles event as well as the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Shubhanker Dey progressed to the next round by overcoming their respective rivals. But it was curtains for the Verma brothers - Sourabh and Sameer.

Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent of 21-16, 22-20, while Kashyap came from a game down to beat Israel's Misha Zilberman 18-21, 21-8, 21-14.

Both Prannoy and Kashyap have tough second round encounters in hand as they are up against sixth seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Taipei respectively.

However, world No.13 Sameer Verma lost to Malaysia's Lee Zee Jia, ranked 17 in the world, 23-21, 11-21, 5-21 in 52 minutes.

While Ashwini Ponappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy managed a big scalp against Olympic silver medallists Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, the other Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy eased past Japanese duo of Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara 21-16, 21-13. They will next play eight seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong.

(With PTI inputs)

