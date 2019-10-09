Ultimate Aim is to Win Gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram: PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian world champion, on Wednesday said all her focus now remains on clinching the top honours at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sindhu had missed out on the gold medal as she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin in the summit clash in the 2016 Olympics.

However, now the 24-year-old is committed to improve her performance at the prestigious quadrennial event and turn the silver she won in Rio into gold.

"Right now, my focus is on the 2020 Olympic Games and my main aim is to work hard and give my best in Tokyo," Sindhu told reporters on the sidelines of an event where she was facilitated by the Kerala government.

"My ultimate aim is to get gold. I know it's not going to be easy and I need to work hard," she added.

In August, Sindhu became the first Indian to bag gold at the world championships after a dominating win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

However, her form dipped a bit as she made early exits from the China Open and Korea Open to slip to the sixth spot in the latest rankings. Sindhu will now look to bounce back at the French Open World Tour Super 750 tournament starting in Paris on October 22.

