Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Ultimate Aim is to Win Gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, who had lost in the final of the last edition, wants to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ultimate Aim is to Win Gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu Photo Credit: Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian world champion, on Wednesday said all her focus now remains on clinching the top honours at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sindhu had missed out on the gold medal as she lost to Spain's Carolina Marin in the summit clash in the 2016 Olympics.

However, now the 24-year-old is committed to improve her performance at the prestigious quadrennial event and turn the silver she won in Rio into gold.

"Right now, my focus is on the 2020 Olympic Games and my main aim is to work hard and give my best in Tokyo," Sindhu told reporters on the sidelines of an event where she was facilitated by the Kerala government.

"My ultimate aim is to get gold. I know it's not going to be easy and I need to work hard," she added.

In August, Sindhu became the first Indian to bag gold at the world championships after a dominating win over Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

However, her form dipped a bit as she made early exits from the China Open and Korea Open to slip to the sixth spot in the latest rankings. Sindhu will now look to bounce back at the French Open World Tour Super 750 tournament starting in Paris on October 22.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram