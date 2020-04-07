BADMINTON

1-MIN READ

Uncertainty Continues over Hosting of Thomas and Uber Cup Due to Coronavirus

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020

The Thomas and Uber Cup has already rescheduled to be held between August 15-23.

  Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The already rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup on Tuesday came under fresh doubts following the Danish government's decision to extend a ban on "larger gatherings" in the country until the end of August.

The badminton tournament was rescheduled to be held between August 15-23 in Denmark but the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark are now seeking clarification from Danish authorities on the definition of "larger gatherings".

"....and how this might affect the ability to stage the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August," the BWF said in a statement.

"BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand," the statement added.

BWF also acknowledged that the AGM 2020 and BWF Members' Forum, both key events on the BWF calendar, could also be affected.

