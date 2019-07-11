Take the pledge to vote

US Open Badminton 2019: Lakshya Stuns Kashyap in Round 1, Prannoy and Sourabh Also Advance

US Open: Lakshya Sen beat Parupalli Kashyap in straigh games while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma won in three games.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Lakshya Sen will face Sourabh Verma in the second round of US Open.
Fullerton: Rising India shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned senior compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to enter the second round, while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma also advanced in the men's singles competition of the US Open here.

Apart from Kashyap, it was curtains for some of the other Indians in fray as well -- Ajay Jayaram, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Aruna Prabhudesai.

Lakshya posted a 21-11, 21-18 win over Kashyap in a match that lasted just 31 minutes and will next take on another Indian in Sourabh, who prevailed over England's Toby Penty 21-23, 21-15, 22-20 in an hour and four-minute contest.

In another first round match, Prannoy came back from a game down to register a 21-23, 24-22, 21-18 victory over Yu Igarashi of Japan.

He will meet Heo Kwang Hee of Korea in the second round.

In another men's singles first round tie, Jayaram went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Taipei 16-21, 21-18, 16-21 in an hour and five minutes.

India's campaign got over in women's singles competition after Sri Krishna Priya and Aruna were handed defeats by Kim Ga Eun of Korea 11-21 8-21 and Taipei's Lin Hsiang Ti 17-21, 14-21, respectively.

In the mixed doubles, India's Kona Tarun, partnering Canada's B R Sankeerth failed to cross the first round hurdle, losing to Korean duo of Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong 21-11, 21-11.

