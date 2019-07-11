US Open Badminton 2019: Lakshya Stuns Kashyap in Round 1, Prannoy and Sourabh Also Advance
US Open: Lakshya Sen beat Parupalli Kashyap in straigh games while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma won in three games.
Lakshya Sen will face Sourabh Verma in the second round of US Open.
Fullerton: Rising India shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned senior compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to enter the second round, while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma also advanced in the men's singles competition of the US Open here.
Apart from Kashyap, it was curtains for some of the other Indians in fray as well -- Ajay Jayaram, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Aruna Prabhudesai.
Lakshya posted a 21-11, 21-18 win over Kashyap in a match that lasted just 31 minutes and will next take on another Indian in Sourabh, who prevailed over England's Toby Penty 21-23, 21-15, 22-20 in an hour and four-minute contest.
In another first round match, Prannoy came back from a game down to register a 21-23, 24-22, 21-18 victory over Yu Igarashi of Japan.
He will meet Heo Kwang Hee of Korea in the second round.
In another men's singles first round tie, Jayaram went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Taipei 16-21, 21-18, 16-21 in an hour and five minutes.
India's campaign got over in women's singles competition after Sri Krishna Priya and Aruna were handed defeats by Kim Ga Eun of Korea 11-21 8-21 and Taipei's Lin Hsiang Ti 17-21, 14-21, respectively.
In the mixed doubles, India's Kona Tarun, partnering Canada's B R Sankeerth failed to cross the first round hurdle, losing to Korean duo of Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong 21-11, 21-11.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Party for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit