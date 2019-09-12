Take the pledge to vote

Vietnam Open: Siril, Sourabh Progress But Shubhankar Crashes Out

Siril Verman and Sourabh Verman made it through to the third round of the Vietnam Open it was curtains for Shubhankar Dey.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Vietnam Open: Siril, Sourabh Progress But Shubhankar Crashes Out
Sourabh Verma and Siril Verma (Photo Credit: BAI)
Ho Chi Minh City: India's Siril Verma stunned top seed Darren Liew of Malaysia in a hard-fought three-game contest to enter the men's singles third round of the Vietnam Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Siril, who is ranked 97th in the world, battled hard for 52 minutes to get past world no.22 Liew 17-21 21-19 21-12 in a second-round duel.

Siril will next face Chinese qualifier Lei Lan Xi for a place in the quarterfinals of the BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

Another Indian to make it to the men's singles third round was second seed, Sourabh Verma. Sourabh had to dig deep to get the better of Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20 22-20

in a match that lasted 54 minutes.

Sourabh will take on Japan's Yu Igarashi next.

However, it was curtains for third seed Shubhankar Dey, who suffered a straight-game 11-21 17-21 defeat at the hands of unseeded Malaysian Jia Wei Tan.

India's campaign also ended in the men's doubles event after the pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost 13-21 11-21 to top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

