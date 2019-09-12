Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Vietnam Open: Sourabh Verma Enters Quarter-finals, Siril Verma Loses

Sourabh Verma defeated Japan's Yu Igarashi in straight sets to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Vietnam Open.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vietnam Open: Sourabh Verma Enters Quarter-finals, Siril Verma Loses
Sourabh Verma and Siril Verma (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Ho Chi Minh City: A gritty Sourabh Verma dug deep to get the better off Japan's Yu Igarashi and enter the men's singles quarterfinals of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament here on Thursday.

The second-seeded Indian edged out Igarashi 25-23 24-22 to set up a quarterfinal clash with local favourite Tien Minh Nguyen.

Earlier, Sourabh, who had received a bye in the opening round, had defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20 22-20 in the men's singles second round.

Sourabh, the reigning national champion, emerged as the lone Indian in the fray following the ouster of Siril Verma and Shubhankar Dey earlier in the day.

Siril, who is ranked 97th in the world, stunned top seed and world number 22 Darren Liew of Malaysia 17-21 21-19 21-12 in a second round duel.

But the Indian could not get past China's Lei Lan Xi in the pre-quarterfinals, going down 12-21 15-21 in a one-sided contest.

The third seeded Shubhankar Dey had also suffered a 11-21 17-21 defeat at the hands of unseeded Malaysian Jia Wei Tan.

India's campaign also ended in the men's doubles event after the pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost 13-21 11-21 to top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram