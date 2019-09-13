Vietnam Open: Sourabh Verma Storms into Semi-final with Win Over Tien Minh Nguyen
Sourabh Verma defeated Tien Minh Nguyen in a 43-minute clash to book his place in the final of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.
Sourabh Verma defeated home favourite Tien Minh Nguyen in straight sets (Photo Credit: BAI)
Ho Chi Minh City: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma stormed into the men's singles semifinals of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 after beating local hero Tien Minh Nguyen in straight games here on Friday.
Second seed Sourabh, who had won the Hyderabad Open last month, defeated Tien Minh 21-13 21-18 in a 43-minute clash.
The reigning national champion will face either Japan's Minoru Koga or Thailand's sixth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk next.
Sourabh jumped to a 4-1 lead early on and then entered the break with a 11-6 advantage. The Indian kept the proceedings under control after the interval to eventually pocket the opening game comfortably.
The second game was more competitive as Sourabh and Tien Minh exchanged the lead frequently before the Vietnamese shuttler managed a slender 11-10 lead at the breather.
However, Sourabh soon turned the tables, moving to 17-12. Tien Minh managed to narrow the deficit to 18-19 but the Indian reeled off the required two points to shut the door on the Vietnamese.
The 26-year-old Indian had lost in the round of 16 at the Chinese Taipei Open earlier this month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5