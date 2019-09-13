Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Vietnam Open: Sourabh Verma Storms into Semi-final with Win Over Tien Minh Nguyen

Sourabh Verma defeated Tien Minh Nguyen in a 43-minute clash to book his place in the final of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vietnam Open: Sourabh Verma Storms into Semi-final with Win Over Tien Minh Nguyen
Sourabh Verma defeated home favourite Tien Minh Nguyen in straight sets (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Ho Chi Minh City: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma stormed into the men's singles semifinals of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 after beating local hero Tien Minh Nguyen in straight games here on Friday.

Second seed Sourabh, who had won the Hyderabad Open last month, defeated Tien Minh 21-13 21-18 in a 43-minute clash.

The reigning national champion will face either Japan's Minoru Koga or Thailand's sixth seed Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk next.

Sourabh jumped to a 4-1 lead early on and then entered the break with a 11-6 advantage. The Indian kept the proceedings under control after the interval to eventually pocket the opening game comfortably.

The second game was more competitive as Sourabh and Tien Minh exchanged the lead frequently before the Vietnamese shuttler managed a slender 11-10 lead at the breather.

However, Sourabh soon turned the tables, moving to 17-12. Tien Minh managed to narrow the deficit to 18-19 but the Indian reeled off the required two points to shut the door on the Vietnamese.

The 26-year-old Indian had lost in the round of 16 at the Chinese Taipei Open earlier this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram