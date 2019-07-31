Viktor Axelsen Pulls Out of World Badminton Championships With Back Injury

Former world number one Viktor Axelsen's injury-filled season just got worse as the Dane has had to withdraw from World Badminton Championship, which will be held in in Basel, Switzerland from August 19-25, due to a back injury, Badminton Denmark confirmed.

Axelsen last played in the Sudirman Cup in May this year after which allergies have kept him out of action. Axelsen could not play the European Games in June due to allergy issues while back problems ruled him out of Indonesia Open and Japan Open.

Axelsen has failed to recover on time for the World Championships and has had to withdraw from the prestigious competition. Badminton Denmark said in their press release that Axelsen and Team Denmark's medical staff had struggled to make him ready for the World Championships and while his condition has improved, it had not healed sufficiently.

"I'm very sad and disappointed about the situation. The World Championships is the biggest event of the year and I had obviously been looking forward to playing. I've done everything I could to get ready for the World Championships, but I must also be realistic and listen to my body and to the doctors' advice," Axelsen was quoted as saying in the press release from Badminton Denmark.

The injury that Axelsen has is a disc protrusion in the lower back, which is a precursor to a slipped disc, causing pain in the back and legs.

Badminton Denmark expressed their disappointment at the situation and said it was "unfortunate" that Axelsen will not play the World Championships as he was "medal candidate".

"Viktor is one of the world's best badminton players and was the biggest medal candidate for Denmark for the upcoming World Championships. Therefore, it is of course very unfortunate for both him and Denmark that he will not play at the World Championships."