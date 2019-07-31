Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Viktor Axelsen Pulls Out of World Badminton Championships With Back Injury

Viktor Axelsen, suffering from a precursor to a slipped disc, withdrew from the August 19-25 World Badminton Championships.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Viktor Axelsen Pulls Out of World Badminton Championships With Back Injury
Viktor Axelsen said he was "very and disappointed" about not being able to participate in the World Championships. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Former world number one Viktor Axelsen's injury-filled season just got worse as the Dane has had to withdraw from World Badminton Championship, which will be held in in Basel, Switzerland from August 19-25, due to a back injury, Badminton Denmark confirmed.

Axelsen last played in the Sudirman Cup in May this year after which allergies have kept him out of action. Axelsen could not play the European Games in June due to allergy issues while back problems ruled him out of Indonesia Open and Japan Open.

Axelsen has failed to recover on time for the World Championships and has had to withdraw from the prestigious competition. Badminton Denmark said in their press release that Axelsen and Team Denmark's medical staff had struggled to make him ready for the World Championships and while his condition has improved, it had not healed sufficiently.

"I'm very sad and disappointed about the situation. The World Championships is the biggest event of the year and I had obviously been looking forward to playing. I've done everything I could to get ready for the World Championships, but I must also be realistic and listen to my body and to the doctors' advice," Axelsen was quoted as saying in the press release from Badminton Denmark.

The injury that Axelsen has is a disc protrusion in the lower back, which is a precursor to a slipped disc, causing pain in the back and legs.

Badminton Denmark expressed their disappointment at the situation and said it was "unfortunate" that Axelsen will not play the World Championships as he was "medal candidate".

"Viktor is one of the world's best badminton players and was the biggest medal candidate for Denmark for the upcoming World Championships. Therefore, it is of course very unfortunate for both him and Denmark that he will not play at the World Championships."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram