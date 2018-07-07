English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Viktor Axelsen to Battle Kento Momota in Indonesia Open Final
Danish sensation Viktor Axelsen will take on Japanese shuttler Kento Momota at the finals of the Indonesian open after staging a come-from-behind triumph over China's Shi Yuqi Saturday.
(Getty Images)
Danish sensation Viktor Axelsen will take on Japanese shuttler Kento Momota at the finals of the Indonesian open after staging a come-from-behind triumph over China's Shi Yuqi Saturday.
World number one Axelsen battled back from one game down against Shi to take down the world number three 18-21, 21-14 and 21-11 in their semifinal clash.
The women's singles final will see first-seeded Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan play China's Chen Yufei, who beat Korean Sung Ji Hyun in a hard fought semi-final 21-23, 21-18 and 23-21.
Axelsen said he knew he had his work cut out in the semi against a strong Shi.
"Being in the final of Indonesia Open is a dream come true for me," he said after the match.
Sunday will mark the second final in 2018 for the Dane who pulled out of the All England due to an ankle injury. Axelsen won the European Championship this year.
Meanwhile, Momota's road to the final saw the 23-year-old beat Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei 23-21 and 21-12.
Momota lost to Lee in the final of the Malaysian Open last week.
In women's singles, Chen toppled second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarters before beating Korea's Sung to set up a clash with Taiwan's Tai in a battle for the championship.
Tai cleared China's He Bingjao 21-13 and 21-18 to reach the finals.
