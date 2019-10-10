Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Will Pick and Choose Tournaments to Remain Fit with 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Mind: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu said she wants to manage her workload ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will not play each and every tournament on the BWF calendar.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will Pick and Choose Tournaments to Remain Fit with 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Mind: PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chennai: World champion PV Sindhu on Thursday said she will pick and choose tournaments to stay fit ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic qualification period started on April 29 with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) considering the rankings list published on April 30, 2020, to allocate spots.

Since last year, the BWF has also made it compulsory for the world's top 15 players in the singles events and top 10 pairs in the doubles disciplines to play a minimum of 12 out of 15 tournaments of the World Tour or face a penalty.

"Since it's the Olympics year, each and every tournament is important. You need to be mentally and physically fit and maintain your fitness levels and give your 100 percent in every tournament," Sindhu said.

"Definitely, I will choose tournaments since you have to be injury-free and give 100 percent which is very important..." she added.

The 24-year-old Hyderabad shuttler became the first Indian to be crowned world champion when she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in August. She had previously lost in the finals twice.

Sindhu felicitated the sports achievers of Velammal Nexus Schools for their accomplishments in various disciplines at the national and international level with scholarships worth Rs 60 lakh.

She thanked people for their support and said her next aim was to bag the gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I would just take it as blessings and love and support from all, the billions of people of the country and go out there and play at the Olympics in 2020. And definitely I hope and I wish I will give my best and get the gold," Sindhu said.

Later, the ace shuttler met actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam chief Kamal Haasan at his office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram